Ashes 2021: England's Jos Buttler Doesn't Intend To Tour Australia Without Family

England vice-captain Jos Buttler has made it crystal clear that he will not be traveling to Australia for the iconic Ashes series starting 8 December without his family. It is to mention that Buttler and wife Louise Webber were blessed with a baby girl on 5 September. Therefore, it seems that the stumper intends to spend more time with his family.



Buttler is all set to fly to the UAE next week as a member of England's squad for the T20 World Cup. However, it is still unclear if the wicketkeeper-batsman will get featured in the five-Test Ashes series amid the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. It has been learned that the stumper has sought clearance for COVID-19 protocols for the Ashes Test series 2021 Down Under.

“Yes, definitely for myself. If I had to do a World Cup and an Ashes. Four, five months without seeing my family, I wouldn’t be comfortable doing that. We are still waiting for more information as soon as possible. Hopefully, in the next few days, there'll be more information. As soon as you get that it makes it easier to know what decision you're making,” said Jos Buttler as quoted by Sky Sports.

“The ECB and Cricket Australia will be working very hard together to make it as good as possible. It's tough to make a decision when you don't have all the answers. In COVID times, there is always going to be some sort of question that is difficult to answer. It could be changeable, it would be naive not to say so in the times we're living in, but you want to go there with as many assurances as possible," he added.

The Ashes schedule

Coming back to the Australia vs England Ashes 2021 schedule, two of world cricket's traditional rivals Australia and England will renew their rivalry when both teams face off in a five-match Test series for the 'Urn' come December.

The first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from 8-12 December whereas, the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval from 16-20 December will be a Day-Night affair. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) and Sydney Cricket Ground (5-9 January) respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (14-18 January).

It will be for the first time in 26 years that the final Ashes Test will not be staged in Sydney. Moreover, the Aussies had successfully retained the urn after drawing the five-match away Test series against England 2-2 in 2019. At the same time, Australia ended up avoiding a defeat on English soil for the first time since 2001.