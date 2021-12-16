Last Updated:

Ashes 2021: 'Flying' Jos Buttler Takes One-handed Stunner As Australia Lose Early Wicket

Jos Buttler, Ashes 2021, Stuart Broad, Marcus Harris, Australia vs England, jos buttler catch, jos buttler one-handed catch, ashes series, aus vs eng

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on Thursday took an amazing one-handed catch on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test match in Adelaide to immediately put the host under pressure. Buttler took the catch after making a brilliant dive to his right helping pacer Stuart Broad pick his first wicket of the day. The incident occurred in the 8th over after Australian opener Marcus Harris attempted to pull a short ball from Broad. Buttler dived to his right in an excellent effort to intercept the ball before it could fly to the boundary, leaving the home side with an early loss on the first day of the Pink-Ball Test.

The video of Buttler's catch is now going viral on various social media platforms with netizens hailing the England wicketkeeper for his effort with the gloves. Fans are also calling Buttler 'superman', for his brilliant catch down the leg side. Here's how netizens reacted to the 31-year-old's catch. 

Ashes 2021 2nd Test

Earlier in the day, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at the Adelaide Oval. Steve Smith took over as captain for the match after Pat Cummins was ruled out following having deemed the close contact of a person who returned a positive COVID-19 result. Michael Neser replaced Cummins in the starting XI for the second Test match. England have also made a couple of changes to their playing XI as veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson have come in place of Mark Wood and Jack Leach. 

As far as the second Ashes Test is concerned, Australia have scored 42 runs in 23 overs for the loss of 1 wicket in the form of Harris. David Warner is currently batting alongside Marnus Labuschagne at 19 and 14 runs, respectively. Broad, who received his 150th Test cap for England, is the sole wicket-taker as of now. 

