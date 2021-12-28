Ashes 2021: James Anderson Refuses To Take Aim At England Batters Because 'it's Dangerous'

The England Cricket team were brought down to their knees in the 3rd Ashes 2021 Test as Australia won the match by an innings and 14 runs. Scott Boland was the star bowler for Australia on his debut match with figures of 6/7 to help the team to victory. Englands batting lineup just like the first two matches once again let down the guard resulting in being bowled down for low scores in both innings. Despite poor batting display Veteran England pacer James Anderson has backed the batters despite them failing to breach the 200 runs mark on three occasions.

Ashes 2021 series: James Anderson on England's batting performance

Except for Joe Root rest of England batters have failed to put up runs on board. England's top scorer in the series so far has been 297 runs. Speaking about the batting performance James Anderson said, "We knew that the last 12 overs would be tough with the new ball. Even so, to lose four wickets was really disappointing, but it's dangerous as a bowler to talk about our batting. We're a team here".

He further added, "All I can see from the batting group is how hard they are working to put things right. It can be difficult and I don't want to get into a bowlers versus batters thing. We're all working hard to try and put in much better performances. We'd all love the results to be going better but that can happen. We'll keep working hard at that and hopefully it will".

Ashes 2021: Recap of Australia vs England 3rd Test

With England in need of runs, all the hopes were pinned on Joe Root and Ben Stokes to do the job for the team. However, after Mitchell Starc got rid of Ben Stokes it was the turn of debutant Scott Boland to take center stage. After taking the wicket of Haseeb Hameed and Jack Leach the Australian pacer then had Jonny Bairstow trapped in front of the wicket.

England skipper Joe Root was next to go after edging the ball to David Warner at first slip. Following the dismissal of Joe Root, Scott Boland accounted for the wicket of Mark Wood having him caught and bowled for his 5th wicket which came in just 18 balls. Scott Boland then got rid of Ollie Robinson to complete a memorable six-wicket haul.