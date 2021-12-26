Last Updated:

Ashes 2021: Joe Root Loses Cool After Departing For 50, Fans Blame 'too Much Pressure'

England skipper Joe Root was seen losing his cool after being dismissed for 50 runs on Day One of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Read further.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Ashes 2021, Joe Root, Mitchell Starc, Australia vs England, Boxing Day Test, joe root dismissal, fans slam england's batting, ashes boxing day test

Image: cricket.com.au


England skipper Joe Root was seen losing his cool after being dismissed for 50 runs on Day One of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. As soon as Root reached his ninth half-century on Australian soil, he was removed by pacer Mitchell Starc, who bowled a length delivery to pick the thick outside edge of the England skipper. In a video shared by Cricket Australia (CA) on its official Twitter handle, Root can be seen swinging his bat in frustration after being caught behind off Starc's bowling. 

English supporters have taken to social media to criticise the rest of England's batting lineup for failing to provide Root with adequate content, which they believe is adding to the pressure on the skipper. This is the third time in the ongoing Ashes Test that Root has been dismissed without converting his well-made fifty into a century. Root has now equalled the unwanted record of former Australian batter Bruce Laird for scoring most fifties in Australia without a century. Here's how fans reacted to Root's dismissal on Day One of the third Ashes Test. 

READ | Ashes 2021, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS vs ENG In IND, US & UK?

Ashes, 3rd Test

This is the fifth time in the ongoing Ashes series that England have lost at least one of their two openers for less than 25 runs on the board. England made four changes to their line-up for the third Test match, replacing Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, and Stuart Broad with Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood, and Jack Leach. The tweaks, though, do not appear to have had much of an impact on England's batting.

READ | Ashes: James Anderson blames England batsmen in response to Root's criticism of bowlers

In the ongoing third Ashes Test, England have already lost their seventh wicket for just 155 runs on the board. All-rounder Ben Stokes was then dismissed for 25 by Cameron Green. Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Robinson are currently batting for England in the middle at scores of 31 and 11 runs, respectively. 

READ | Australia win toss, bowl first in 3rd Ashes test at MCG

Australia's XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head (vc), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.   

READ | Ashes Boxing Day Test: Pat Cummins stuns England with 3-wicket haul before Lunch on Day 1

England's XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Image: cricket.com.au
 

Tags: Ashes 2021, Joe Root, Mitchell Starc
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com