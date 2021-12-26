Ashes 2021: Joe Root Loses Cool After Departing For 50, Fans Blame 'too Much Pressure'

England skipper Joe Root was seen losing his cool after being dismissed for 50 runs on Day One of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. As soon as Root reached his ninth half-century on Australian soil, he was removed by pacer Mitchell Starc, who bowled a length delivery to pick the thick outside edge of the England skipper. In a video shared by Cricket Australia (CA) on its official Twitter handle, Root can be seen swinging his bat in frustration after being caught behind off Starc's bowling.

Starc gets the big one - England's captain is gone!



Root out for exactly 50 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/cqkjIqCy3W — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2021

English supporters have taken to social media to criticise the rest of England's batting lineup for failing to provide Root with adequate content, which they believe is adding to the pressure on the skipper. This is the third time in the ongoing Ashes Test that Root has been dismissed without converting his well-made fifty into a century. Root has now equalled the unwanted record of former Australian batter Bruce Laird for scoring most fifties in Australia without a century. Here's how fans reacted to Root's dismissal on Day One of the third Ashes Test.

The way England's batters are playing is really hard to believe..

I guess that Joe root is going to breakdown at some point or the other, he has to play with so much pressure I mean as a player it's really difficult — Kabir Anand (@Kabiranand9307) December 26, 2021

Captain Joe Root, another half-century, is the only one taking this batting unit in Tests this year. — Abhishek (@abhishekmhatele) December 26, 2021

I think 80% of England's runs have been scored by Joe Root this year. — Izz. (@izzhhar) December 26, 2021

I feel bad for Joe Root. Only guy trying to play cricket. — Haahaa (@viru_iam) December 26, 2021

Root woes in the ashes continues.

In last 13 matches he got 12 half centuries but none of them converted into hundreds. — Piyush Mahanta (@PiyushMahanta2) December 26, 2021

Ashes, 3rd Test

This is the fifth time in the ongoing Ashes series that England have lost at least one of their two openers for less than 25 runs on the board. England made four changes to their line-up for the third Test match, replacing Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, and Stuart Broad with Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood, and Jack Leach. The tweaks, though, do not appear to have had much of an impact on England's batting.

In the ongoing third Ashes Test, England have already lost their seventh wicket for just 155 runs on the board. All-rounder Ben Stokes was then dismissed for 25 by Cameron Green. Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Robinson are currently batting for England in the middle at scores of 31 and 11 runs, respectively.

Australia's XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head (vc), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England's XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

