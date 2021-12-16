Despite Steve Smith's Test captaincy record, former England skipper Michael Atherton feels that the Australian is "too self-absorbed" and said that it was the only thing he wonders about Steve Smith, "his role as captain generally." With Pat Cummins being unavailable for the 2nd Ashes Test after coming in close contact with a COVID positive member, Cricket Australia chose Smith as the leader.

Questioning Cricket Australia's choice, Atherton said that his view had nothing to do with Steve Smith's exploits from the past (referring to the Sandpapergate scandal). Speaking on SEN Test Cricket the former England skipper said, "I think once you’ve been punished and done your time in any reasonable society there must be a chance for people to come again. The only thing I wonder about Steve Smith, his role as captain generally."

"He (Steve Smith) is so self-absorbed it seems to me as a cricketer, certainly as a batsman, he seems to exist in his own world, this bubble. I just wonder about his role generally as captain, I have no problems with him being given the opportunity again, whether he’s the best man for it is another question (sic)," he added.

Steve Smith has a good captaincy record having suffered just six defeats as a Test captain in as many as 34 games before he was stripped of the captaincy and handed a one-year ban from all forms of the game (both international and domestic cricket).

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2021: Michael Atherton questions Jack Leach's ouster

Meanwhile, after losing the 1st Test, England skipper Joe Root named a 5-member seam attack for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, with spinner Jack Leach and pacer Mark Wood making way for two frontline greats-- James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Atherton expressed his scepticism over Root's decision to bench their frontline spinner, who was the only one in the team.

"It’s curious isn’t it, we’re here at Adelaide, there’s not a cloud in the sky, the pitch looks brown and England have five seamers. Last week at the Gabba, the pitch looked tinged with green, it seemed cloudy and overcast and a bit of humidity as well and they went with the spinner. It seems curious and counter-intuitive," he said.

