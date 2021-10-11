Ashes 2021: Michael Vaughan Feels England Don't Have An Attack To Blow The Aussies Away

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed doubts over the ability of the English bowlers to “blow" the Australian batting lineup away. The Ashes-winning captain also predicted a 5-0 washout for England at the hands of the Aussies.

Speaking to ABC Sports, Vaughan said, "This series could be 5-0. You’ve got to be realistic. In the last four tours of Australia, England have lost 5-0 twice and 4-1 once. Obviously, they won in 2010-11, 3-1. I think this England Test match team if they get on a roll, they keep playing well, they will be fine. But if they start badly, it’s going to be a long tour for them.”

The former England international also added that if England are to come strongly against Australia and put pressure on them, then their batting has to click, only then Broad and Jimmy Anderson will be able to do their job. "The way that those two (Anderson and Stuart Broad) can be successful in Australia and the way that England can put a huge amount of pressure on Australia is if the battling line-up arrives and scores 500 runs in the first innings to put that Australian team under huge pressure," Vaughan added while speaking to SEN’s Gilly and Goss.

"I don’t think England have an attack that’ll blow Australia away, I don’t think they have that skill level, pace, or expertise of spin in their armoury, but if they get good runs they certainly have an attack that can wear the Australians down and potentially force the issue by building dots and bowling maidens" he further added.

Australia vs England: Australia strong, but certainly be beaten says, Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan opined that though Australia are a top side, they sure can be beaten if England play to their strengths they can put the opposition under pressure “I do look at this Australian side and think, ‘Wait a minute. They are obviously on home soil, they’re a talented bunch, but they can certainly be beaten’," Vaughan said.

Ashes 2021: England's Ashes Squad

Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

