Ashes 2021: Nathan Lyon Scripts History, Claims Long-awaited 400 Test Wickets

The wait for wicket number 400 finally ended for Nathan Lyon with Australia off-spinner achieving the landmark on Day four of Australia vs England 1st Ashes 2021 Test on Saturday. During the ongoing Gabba Test Nathan Lyon had bowled 33 overs until Saturday without any wicket to his name. However, the wait was ended with the wicket of England's Dawid Malan.

Nathan Lyon completes 400 Test wickets

Nathan Lyon took his 400th wicket in the fourth over of the day with Dawid Malan (82) edging the ball onto his pad for Marnus Labuschagne to take a sharp catch at silly mid-off. Nathan Lyon Test Wickets tally (400 wickets) makes him only the third Australian bowler to reach the landmark. He is now only behind former Australia cricketers Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

Ashes 2021: Australia vs England Day 4 Live updates

England looks to have brought themselves back in the game with skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan heading towards their century. However, Joe Root's dream of scoring a century in Australia came crashing down when he was dismissed by Cameron Green for 89 runs. The England skipper edged a Cameron Green delivery to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Dawid Malan was next to go giing a simple bat and pad catch tO Marnus Labuschagne. Ollie Pope stay at the crease was short-lived cut the ball to Steve Smith at the first slip. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler failed to shine with the bat giving away their wickets to Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins. At the time of Writing England had taken just 7 run lead with 3 wickets in hand.