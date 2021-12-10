Ashes 2021: Nathan Lyon's Quest For 400 Wickets Taking Longer Than Expected

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon's wait for the coveted milestone of 400 Test wickets milestone seems to be prolonged since the player now has spent 1200 deliveries in the 390s. On January 6th, 2020, the Aussie picked up his 390th wicket and only a year later on January 19th, 2021 did he register his 399th wicket.

Though, ever since, the player is awaiting to become the third Australian to cross the 400 wickets mark. The 34-year-old is one scalp away from completing the record haul, but it hasn't come off easily. Another reason for the delay is Australia's Test scheduling. The ongoing Ashes 2021 AUS vs ENG first test is only the 10th Test match since the 2019 Ashes.

Nathan Lyon hasn't picked a wicket so far in the ongoing AUS vs ENG Test, however, when he does, he will become only the second Australian spinner after legendry Shane Warne to reach the landmark feat. The player also has the opportunity to register another record. The offie has taken 85 wickets from 24 Tests against England and is 15 wickets away from 100 wickets against a single opposition (England). If the player manages to pick 15 wickets in this series he will become the 13th Australian bowler to have accounted for 100 Test wickets against the Englishmen.

Australia vs England: Joe Root and Dawid Malan to the rescue

After being bowled out for 147 in the 1st innings, the England openers fell early yet again Haseeb Hameed (27) and Rory Burns (13) but the team have managed to bridge the gap with skipper Joe Root (86*) and Dawid Malan (80*) playing an unbroken 159-run third-wicket partnership to guide the team to 220 for 2 by stumps and leaves them trailing to Australia by just 58 runs.

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook feels that today's performance has brought England back into the game and he believes that the momentum is slowly shifting towards England "It was just the day England needed and the tour needed. Everyone was saying England were going to lose at Brisbane again and that it was all doom and gloom - but Root, on day one, said this side had character and they do have character. They were brilliant with the ball in terms of effort and the character Root and Malan showed with the bat was fantastic. The momentum is slowly shifting towards England."

Image: AP