Ashes 2021: Pat Cummins 'gutted' To Miss Adelaide Test, Promises To 'cheer Along'

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins expressed his sadness over missing out on the second Ashes 2021 Test against England starting on Thursday, December 16 at Adelaide. The new Test skipper was ruled out of the second Test after having been deemed a close contact of a person who received a positive COVID-19 test. Australia under new skipper Pat Cummins has already taken 1-0 lead in the Test series and with Steve Smith set to lead the team, the home side will look to make it 2-0 by winning the Adelaide Test.

Australia vs England: Pat Cummins disappointed over missing 2nd Ashes Test

Taking to Twitter, Pat Cummins wrote that he is gutted to have missed out on the Adelaide Test however, he is really excited to see Michael Neser finally get his chance to don the baggy green cap. He also wrote that despite missing the 2nd Test he will be cheering for the team.

Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along! — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 16, 2021

Ashes 2021: Cricket Australia issues statement over Pat Cummins

Cricket Australia in its statement confirmed that Pat Cummins did not breach any biosecurity protocols and is hoping that he will make his return to lead Australia for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The SA Health has confirmed that Pat Cummins is a close contact and will be required to isolate for seven days after the Australia Test skipper went to dinner at an Adelaide restaurant where a fellow patron was identified as having the virus. He isolated himself as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a PCR test, which produced a negative result.

Ashes 2021 Full Schedule

1st Test match at The Gabba, Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd Test match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide from December 16 to December 20

3rd Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne from December 26 to December 30

4th Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney from January 5 to January 9, 2022

5th Test match at the Blundstone Arena from January 14 to January 18