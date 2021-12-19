Ashes 2021: Ricky Ponting Takes Jibe At Kevin Pietersen Over Comments On Nathan Lyon

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting conflicted with ex-England skipper Kevin Pietersen's assessment of bowler Nathan Lyon. Kevin Pietersen was apparently unimpressed by the way the English batters faced Nathan Lyon and was disappointed that the Englishmen failed to take on Nathan Lyon who he referred to as an 'off-spinner with zero variations.'

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kevin Pietersen wrote, "Can SOMEONE please smack Lyon?!?!! Off-spinner with zero variations and bowling on world crickets flattest road!!!! #Ashes".

However, Ricky Ponting was quick to hit back at Kevin Pietersen after the Aussies spinner picked up 3 wickets "I wonder if Kev’s still watching. The GOAT’s just taken another one. This is high-class bowling, pushed him back. They left the field open on the off-side, inside edge back on the stumps. This is off-spin of the highest class." he was heard saying on 7Cricket.

The Aussie legend went on to further point that only 3 spinners dismissed Pietersen more than Lyon. "400 Test wickets, Kev. Lyon to Pietersen. Lyon got him four times for 163 runs and at the Adelaide Oval, the world‘s flattest cricket wicket, Kevin Pietersen, none for 14 off 23 balls with 15 dots and only one boundary. Come on, Kev." he added.

Ashes 2021: Kevin Pietersen responds to Ricky Ponting and other Aussies

Kevin Pietersen however, was once again quick to respond to the Aussie on his assessment and said that they reacted negatively to his tweet and that an Aussie batter would have taken to the attacking route if they were up against Lyon and not the manner the Englishmen went about.

"It's quite bizarre how many Australians responded so negatively to my tweet about Lyon. The Aussie way would be to attack and NOT play him like these English batters. Because he's got 400 wickets, you're not allowed to attack him? Strange!" Pietersen Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Australia has put themselves in a prime position to take a 2-0 lead in the series, they are six wickets away from their second win of the Ashes 2021. England needs 386 runs to win or need to stay for 3 sessions to avoid defeat.

Image: AP