Ashes 2021: Scott Boland Claims 6 Wickets In 21 Balls To Strangle England; Watch

England's batting lineup was reduced to 'Ashes' by a terrific spell from Australia debutant Scott Boland as Australia beat England by an inning and 14 runs in the 3rd Ashes 2021 Test. Boland picked up 6 wickets in just 21 balls as England slipped were bowled out for 68 runs in their second innings. Australia now has a 3-0 lead in the five-match Ashes 2021 series.

Scott Boland also created a new record for the fewest number of runs conceded while picking up a 5-wicket haul on Test debut - 7 runs, going past Australia's Charles Turner who picked up a 5-wicket haul for 15 runs against England in 1887. Only the 2nd indigenous men's Test cricketer for Australia, Boland had a dream debut as he finished with match figures of 7/55 and went on to win The Mullagh Medal on his debut in Melbourne.

Australia vs England: A look at Scott Boland's wickets

Scott Boland, playing on his home ground, started with the wicket of Haseeb Hameed who was caught behind by Alex Carey. Jack Leach was next to go after he was clean bowled while trying to leave the delivery. The Australian pacer then had Jonny Bairstow trapped in front of the wicket. England skipper Joe Root was next to go after edging the ball to David Warner at first slip. Following the dismissal of Joe Root, Scott Boland accounted for the wicket of Mark Wood having him caught and bowled for his 5th wicket which came in just 18 balls. Scott Boland then got rid of Ollie Robinson to complete a memorable six-wicket haul.

Joe Root on England's loss against Australia

England captain Joe Root, who finished 2021 as the leading run-scorer in Tests (1708), admitted that Australia gave them no chance to stage a comeback in Melbourne. He said, "It is what it is. We have come to deal with this sort of environment for a while now. Credit to Australia, they blew us away last night, and they have outplayed us in this Test match, in fact, the series so far. We have a lot of hard work to do now and come back strong in the last two games."