Ashes 2021: Scott Boland On Aussie Test Debut; 'want To Be Role Model To Indigenous Kids'

Melbourne-born Scott Boland became the second Australian indigenous cricketer to represent the country at the national level in Test Cricket. Boland was handed his maiden Test cap in the Boxing Day Test against England in the Ashes 2021-22 at his home ground in Melbourne.

The pacer who was born in the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria came in as an injury cover in the squad for the third test but with luck on his side, he finally received his baggy green. With this, he became the sixth indigenous cricketer for Australia across all formats after Faith Thomas, Jason Gillespie, Dan Cristian, Ashleigh Gardner, and D’Arcy Short.

Also, Boland is just the second male Australian indigenous player to play Test cricket after Gillespie, who played his last game 15 years ago in 2006 after featuring in 71 Test matches for the Kangaroos. Boland stated that he is proud of receiving the baggy green and wants to be an idol and motivate the indigenous kids to take up the sport.

Expressing his happiness after making his Test debut he said he would love to be a role model for the Indigenous community “Pretty proud. Obviously, my family’s very proud as well. It means a lot to join a pretty small club and hopefully, it’s just the start of something big for the Indigenous community in cricket. I just want to be a role model to encourage Indigenous kids to want to play cricket," said Scott Boland.

Australia has witnessed several indigenous individuals play in the Australian Football League (AFL) and National Rugby League. However, there are very few of them who have taken up cricket as a sport. Boland wants more aboriginals to play cricket at the highest level and represent the nation.

“I think the Indigenous community in AFL and rugby are so big and hopefully one day Aboriginals in cricket can be just as big,” added Boland.

Ashes 2021: Scott Boland expresses happiness after grabbing his maiden Test wicket

Boland was named in the Australian playing XI owing to injuries to Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson. Playing as the third seamer behind skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, he didn’t have an ideal start as he went wicketless in the opening two sessions. However, in the third session, he finally scalped his maiden Test wicket after dismissing Mark Wood. Boland expressed his happiness after the dismissal claiming that the teammates and the crowd made it more special.

“Obviously, I was really excited when the finger went up. So happy. All my teammates really got around me which made it really special. When I went down to the boundary the crowd was going nuts,” said Boland.

(Image: AP)