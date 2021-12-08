Last Updated:

Ashes 2021: Shane Warne Roasted By Fans As Mitchell Starc Comments Backfire Big Time

Warne had criticised Starc's poor record and asked for his dismissal from the squad in favour of in-form bowler Jhye Richardson before the first Test match.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc silenced his critics with a first-ball wicket in the opening Test match of the Ashes series against England. To begin the first innings of the evergreen 'Australia vs England' clash, Starc dismissed England opener Rory Burns with his very first delivery.

In the build-up to the 1st Ashes Test, several former cricketers had criticised Starc's poor form and asked for his dismissal from the squad in favour of in-form bowler Jhye Richardson. Legendary spinner Shane Warne was amongst those who chastised Starc.

Richardson should have been picked ahead of Starc, according to the former Australian international, who presented Starc's numbers from the last 10 Tests.

Mitchell Starc wicket: Shane Warne takes credit

Warne was quick to take credit for the first-ball Mitchell Starc wicket in the opening Ashes Test at The Gabba, claiming in the Fox Sports commentary box that his criticism had inspired Starc for the blazing start.

Netizens, on the other hand, were unimpressed with Warne's criticism and lambasted him for demanding Starc's removal ahead of the first Ashes Test. Here's how social media reacted to Shane Warne's opinion:

Ashes 2021-22: Australia vs England gets off to a fiery start

England started off their Ashes journey on a poor note, having lost four wickets for just 59 runs at Lunch. After Mitchell Starc dismissed Burns for a duck, Josh Hazlewood joined the party by capturing back-to-back wickets of Dawid Malan and England skipper Joe Root.

Before the lunch break, Australia's new Test skipper Pat Cummins also grabbed a wicket as he dismissed Ben Stokes to put the home side on the front foot.

England opener Haseeb Hameed is currently batting at 25 off 73 balls alongside Ollie Pope, who is at 17 off 43 balls. Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and Jack Leach are next in line to bat for England. Earlier in the game, England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first against the Aussies. 

