Ashes 2021: Starc, Lyon Play Plastic Ball Cricket With Visually Impaired Cricketers; WATCH

Australia has already taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes Test series and would be hoping to make it 2-0 when the second Ashes Test at Adelaide gets underway on Thursday, December 16. Ahead of the Second Ashes Test Australia cricketers Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc were involved in a very different kind of cricket game in which they traded leather Ball for a plastic ball. Cricket Australia on Thursday posted a video of both the players playing cricket with a plastic ball.

A video was posted by Cricket Australia in which Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon both can be seen playing cricket with visually impaired cricketers during their final training session before the start of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Thursday, December 16. In the video, Mitchell Starc hits the plastic ball filled with ball bearings being bowled by a cricketer aged between 12-18 years.

It was all in support of @LordsTavAU - our official charity partner for the Adelaide Test. pic.twitter.com/3dCoWw0j0q — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 16, 2021

Speaking about the initiative, Nathan Lyon said, " What I love about coming down here is just being able to give back to the game firstly but it outs massive smile on my face and makes us realise that we take a lot of things for granted. I think for me it's just about giving back to the game that I love and has given me so much. But the joy and pride you get from coming here and seeing these kids boys and girls smiling and enjoying the game of cricket we love playing I think that's probably the biggest thing."

He further said, "Mitch and I are lucky that we are in a position that we can be some really decent role models and hopefully make some kids really come out and play the game of cricket and get out there and enjoy it all."

Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were almost ruled out of the Adelaide Test amid COVID concerns, however, they were reportedly cleared to play the second Ashes Test. A statement from Cricket Australia said that both the bowlers were dining at the same restaurant as Pat Cummins but at a separate table outdoors. The SA health has deemed them casual contacts and allowed them to play.

On the other hand, Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the Adelaide Test after reports of him came into contact with a positive COVID-19 case emerged. According to the report by Cricket.com.au SA Health has confirmed that Pat Cummins is in close contact and will be required to isolate for seven days after the Australia Test skipper went to dinner at an Adelaide restaurant where a fellow patron was identified as having the virus.