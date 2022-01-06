Ashes 2021: Steve Smith Surpasses Head Coach Justin Langer In Elite List, Check Here

Australian Test vice-captain Steve Smith on Thursday become the seventh-highest run-scorer for his country in the longest format. The 32-year-old surpassed his current head coach Justin Langer on the list of all-time highest run-scorers for Australia in Test cricket. Smith reached the milestone in the 64th over of the opening innings after he completed 35 runs in the fourth Ashes Test against England. Smith was eventually dismissed for 67 runs off Stuart Broad's bowling.

Only six Australian batters are now ahead of Smith in the leading run-scorers' chart for Australia in the men's Test. Ricky Ponting with 13378 runs is Australia's highest run-getter in Test cricket, followed by Allan Border (11174), Steve Waugh (10927), Michael Clarke (8643), Matthew Hayden (8625), and Mark Waugh (8029). Justin Langer was No. 7 on the list with 7696 runs in 105 Tests, however, the current Australian head coach has now been replaced by Smith, who has 7702 runs in 81 Tests.

As far as the ongoing Ashes series is concerned, England have already lost the five-match competition after registering three back-to-back losses in the first three games. England was defeated by 275 runs in Adelaide Test after losing the first Test by 9 wickets at The Gabba in Brisbane. The hosts won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by an innings and 14 runs, claiming victory in the series and retaining the urn for the second consecutive time within three years.

Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test

Coming back to the match in Sydney, Australia have scored 321/6 in 111 overs at tea on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test. Usman Khawaja is still intact at the crease, where he is batting alongside Pat Cummins at 102 off 202 balls. Earlier in the game, David Warner, Marcus Harris, and Marnus Labuschagne contributed to Australia's total by scoring 30, 38, and 28 runs, respectively. While Stuart Broad has picked three wickets for England, James Anderson, Mark Wood, and Joe Root have scalped one wicket each to their names.

Earlier on Wednesday, Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. The match witnessed a delay in the morning of Day 2 due to rainfall in Sydney.

Image: AP