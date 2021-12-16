Last Updated:

Ashes 2021: Steve Smith To Lead Australia After Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Adelaide Test

In absence of regular Test skipper Pat Cummins, pacer Michale Neser is set to become Australia's 462nd men's Test cricketer during Adelaide Test.

Ashes: Pat Cummins out of Adelaide Test

In a major blow for Team Australia ahead of the Day/ Night Test skipper Pat Cummins has been out of Australia vs England second Ashes Test after it emerged that he came into contact with a positive COVID-19 case. With Pat Cummins out of the Adelaide Test, Steve Smith will be back at the helm three years after the Sandpaper gate scandal. Travis Head will be Steve Smith's vice-captain.

Australia vs England: Pat Cummins to miss Adelaide Test

According to the report by  Cricket.com.au SA Health has confirmed that Pat Cummins is a close contact and will be required to isolate for seven days after the Australia Test skipper went to dinner at an Adelaide restaurant where a fellow patron was identified as having the virus. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a PCR test, which produced a negative result.

Cricket Australia confirmed Cummins did not breach any biosecurity protocols and is hoping that he will make his return to lead Australia for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. With Pat Cummins out Australia will be without their two best bowlers with Josh Hazlewood already ruled out due to injury. In absence of Pat Cummins, Michale Neser is set to become Australia's 462nd men's Test cricketer.

Ashes 2021 Full Schedule

1st Test match at The Gabba, Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd Test match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide from December 16 to December 20

3rd Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne from December 26 to December 30

4th Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney from January 5 to January 9, 2022

5th Test match at the Blundstone Arena from January 14 to January 18

