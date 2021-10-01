Ashes 2021: Tim Paine Slams Kevin Pietersen Over His Recent Comments On Series Uncertainty

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine has taken a subtle jibe at former England captain Kevin Pietersen over his recent comments on the uncertainty of the upcoming Ashes 2021 starting December 8. Earlier, England's vice-captain has made it clear that he would not be travelling to Australia to participate in the five-match Test series without his family.

Ashes 2021: Tim Paine makes fun of 'expert' Kevin Pietersen

Taking to his micro-blogging site, KP had given thumbs down and said that that there is 'no way' he would go to the Ashes this winter. Giving further clarification on why he zeroed his chances of playing the Ashes Test series 2021, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit went on to say that he would only travel if the 'ridiculous' quarantine rules were squashed and his family could travel with 'zero restrictions'.

Furthermore, the 2010 T20 World Cup winner added that the players are done with bubbles (referring to the bio-bubble restrictions).

There is NO WAY I would go to The Ashes this winter.

ZERO chance!

Unless, the ridiculous quarantine rules were squashed and my family could travel with zero restrictions.



Players are now done with bubbles!



DONE!!!!!!! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Tim Paine, who is set to lead the Aussies in the Ashes series ridiculed Kevin Pietersen's logic while commenting on the former's tweet.

"If you want to anything on any topic in the world, you just ask Kevin Pietersen. He is an expert on everything", said Paine while speaking to SEN sports radio.

The Ashes schedule

Coming back to the Australia vs England Ashes 2021 schedule, two of world cricket's traditional rivals Australia and England will renew their rivalry when both teams face off in a five-match Test series for the 'Urn' come December.

The first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from 8-12 December whereas, the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval from 16-20 December will be a Day-Night affair. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) and Sydney Cricket Ground (5-9 January) respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (14-18 January).

It will be for the first time in 26 years that the final Ashes Test will not be staged in Sydney. Moreover, the Aussies had successfully retained the urn after drawing the five-match away Test series against England 2-2 in 2019. At the same time, Australia ended up avoiding a defeat on English soil for the first time since 2001.