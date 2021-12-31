Ashes 2021: Travis Head Tests COVID Positive; Usman Khawaja Likely To Be The Replacement

After England camp was hit with COVID positive cases, the Australian cricket team now have their second case of COVID-19, with Travis Head found positive ahead of the 4th Ashes Test which will be played in Sydney. Travis Head has been a part of all three Test Matches in the Ashes 2021 series so far but is now set to miss the 4th Test.

Travis Head tests positive for COVID

As per the statement from a Cricket Australia spokesperson, "As a part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families and our support staff daily. Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive Covid-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth Vodafone men's Ashes Test in Hobart."

As a precautionary measure Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have joined the Australian squad as additional cover.



Travis Head will remain in Melbourne and isolate with his partner for seven days as per the Victorian Government Health requirements. The remainder of the Australian squad, their families and the support staff have undergone PCR and RAT tests. Both the Australian and England squads are expected to travel separately to Sydney as planned.

Who will replace Travis Head in Ashes 2021?

With Travis Head unable to travel with the Australian team, Usman Khawaja is reportedly likely to be included in the team for the 4th Ashes 2021 Test. Travis Head was given the nod over Khawaja by the selectors and he managed to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Khawaja, on the other hand, has been patiently waiting for his opportunity and now that he is likely to get the nod, the left-hander would want to keep hold of the spot beyond the Ashes series. The selectors have also added Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis to the squad as additional cover.