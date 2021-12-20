Ashes 2021: Usman Khawaja Performs Shuffle Dance To Entertain Adelaide Crowd; Watch

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja was seen doing the shuffle dance in front of the fans on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Sunday. The left-handed batter, who turned 35 on December 18, was seen shaking his legs as Australia took command of the second Test, putting the game in a position where losing is no longer an option.

Khawaja's video showing him dancing in front of the crowd has gone viral on social media. Khawaja can be seen performing the shuffle dance in a video published by Cricket Australia.

Usman Khawaja pulling out the shuffle for the Barmy Army! 👍👍 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RD9b4Ws4ce — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2021

Ashes 2021: Australia vs England 2nd Test

As far as the second Ashes Test is concerned, Australia are on the verge of gaining a 2-0 lead as they now need only six wickets to win the match on the final day. England, on the other hand, would require a massive chase on Day 5 in order to win the game, which is nearly impossible as their weakened batting line-up has already suffered a loss of four wickets.

Joe Root's men have a huge task at hand on the final day of the 2nd Ashes Test as they would now require a mammoth effort to save the Test, never mind chasing down the target.

Earlier on Day 4, Australia set a target of 468 runs to win, courtesy of another batting effort by Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.

Australia posted a mammoth total of 473 runs in their first innings before they declared late on Day 2. While David Warner (95), Steve Smith (93), and Alex Carey (51) all scored a half-century each, Marnus Labuschagne smashed a magnificent century to help Australia post a massive total.

Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser also contributed to the total by scoring a couple of 30s towards the backend of their first innings. Ben Stokes picked up 3 wickets for England and James Anderson picked up 2 wickets.

In reply, England could amass just 236 runs as they were bundled out by Australian bowlers under 85 overs. Mitchell Starc picked a four-wicket-haul to his name. Australia then scored 230 runs and declared their second innings to post a target of 468 runs for the visitors.

Image: cricket.com.au