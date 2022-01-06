Ashes 2021: What Happened To Ben Stokes? England Star Walks Off The Field Injured

On Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test in Australia, England all-rounder Ben Stokes exited the field midway through his over. The incident occurred in the 71st over of the first innings on Thursday moments after England dropped a massive chance to dismiss Usman Khawaja.

Stokes was spotted walking off the field clutching his side while bowling his 14th over of the day. Stokes departed the field before finishing his over, which was completed by pacer Mark Wood, who delivered the final ball of the over to Australian batter Steve Smith.

What happened to Ben Stokes?

Stokes was then treated for tightness in his left side, according to the England team. Stokes' status would be reviewed during the next hour, according to the visitors, and a decision would be made depending on the findings. According to reports in the English media, Stokes is unlikely to bowl again on Day Two of the fourth Test.

Stokes has not performed to his full abilities in the ongoing series. The 30-year-old has scored 101 runs at an average of 16.83 and has picked four wickets so far in the series. This is Stokes' first international assignment since returning to the side after a hiatus of four months. Stokes had taken a break to focus on his mental well-being.

Meanwhile, England have already lost the five-match Ashes series after registering three losses in the first three games. England were defeated by 275 runs in Adelaide after losing the first Test by 9 wickets in Brisbane. The hosts won the third Test in Melbourne by an innings and 14 runs, claiming victory in the series.

Australia have scored 249 runs in 91.1 overs for the loss of five wickets in the fourth Test match currently underway in Sydney. Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja each have a half-century, while David Warner, Marcus Harris, and Marnus Labuschagne scored 30, 38, and 28 runs, respectively.

Smith was removed by Stuart Broad after he successfully put up a total of 67 runs on the board. Khawaja is still intact at the crease and is batting alongside Alex Carey.

