Ashes 2021: Will England All-rounder Ben Stokes Travel To Australia? Check Latest Update

The Ashes 2021 series has finally received a green signal from both England and Australia cricket boards, subject to a few conditions being met. Earlier, the England Cricket Board was uncertain about meeting Ashes schedule, given Australia's strict quarantine and bio-bubble policies and players' reluctance to travel without their families. However, both the boards have now come to the conclusion that the series is finally given go ahead.

Ben Stokes injury update ahead of Ashes 2021

The Ashes 2021 series will get underway from Wednesday, December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane, and the England Ashes squad is likely to be a full-strength team. However, the major talking point has been the availability of their star all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes has taken a break from cricket for an indefinite period to focus on his mental well-being and allow his finger a sustained period of downtime to heal fully. The all-rounder missed England's home Test series against New Zealand and India during his indefinite break, as well as a limited-over series against Sri Lanka. On Wednesday, Stokes posted a photo on Instagram for the first time since the break, posing with his wife Clare with his finger heavily bandaged.

As per Espncricinfo report, Ben Stokes has undergone a second finger operation that looks set to rule him out of the Ashes. The ECB has since confirmed the details of Stokes' procedure, adding that he will now "undergo an intensive period of rehabilitation for the next four weeks under the supervision of the ECB's medical team". Ben Stokes had injured the finger while attempting a catch for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 in April. The all-rounder last month was omitted from England's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Ashes 2021: Schedule

Coming to the Ashes 2021 schedule the first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12 with the second Test match scheduled at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The historical Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30 with the Sydney Cricket Ground hosting the fourth test between January 5-9. The Ashes 2021 will conclude with Perth Test between January 14 and 18.

Image: AP