Ashes 2023: Kevin Pietersen Expresses Displeasure Over England's Sudden Day 1 Declaration

Why you're reading this: The inaugural day of Ashes 2023 Test was full of fireworks as the English cricket team declared their innings after scoring 393 runs at the loss of 8 wickets on Day 1. English batsman Joe Root played a knock of 118* runs in 152 balls and was also the team's highest scorer in the innings.

3 Things you need to know

England achieved a total of 393/8 dec on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test

Joe Root was the highest scorer of the England innings

Australia finished Day 1 at 14/0 after four overs

Kevin Pietersen not delighted with England's early declaration

The English cricket team played some explosive and attacking cricket on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2023 Test vs the Aussies and were able to achieve a score of 393/8 in just 78 overs. The hosts had made their intentions clear from ball 1 after opener Zak Crawley hit Pat Cummins for a boundary towards the off-side. All the batsmen scored runs with a strike rate of close to 100, due to which the hosts were in a position to declare the innings on the first day itself which is very rare sight in Test cricket.

However, former Englaish batsman Kevin Pietersen was not happy with England's early declaration and feels that it is not the nature of Ben Stokes' captaincy. He further added that the conditions at Edgbaston are helpful for batting and expressed his concerns looking at the prowess of the Australian batting. The former English batter feels that England will face a massive setback if the Australian batsmen end up scoring big runs in the first innings.

I don't think it's his captaincy nature. That's a hard one to answer because we didn't see much of it this evening. And I played that Test match with you guys last year against India, it was a wicket that got better to bat on, and I think tomorrow could be the most beautiful day. So I didn't like the declaration. We'll find out if that's the right thing to do. I was always told to reach 400... 400, 450 in the first innings of a Test match. It is psychological. Maybe I'm being too critical, I don't know, we'll see.

The Australian cricket team are the current holders of the Ashes and would like to continue their dominance in the world's oldest cricket rivalry. The English team on the other hand would like to win the coveted 'urn' after eight years.