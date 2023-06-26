'Concentrate On Taking Wickets': Michael Clarke Makes Scathing Remarks On Ollie Robinson

Why you're reading this: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has criticized Ollie Robinson for his fiery on-field send-off during the first Ashes Test, questioning the bowler's credentials. Taking a dig, Clarke suggested that Robinson would not have been given the opportunity to play for England if they had a fully-fit squad for the series opener at Edgbaston. Robinson has faced criticism, particularly from former Australian cricketers like Ricky Ponting, for his expletive-laden send-off to Usman Khawaja, who scored 141 in the first innings.

3 things you need know

Australia won the first Ashes Test by 2 wickets

Usman Khawaja was named the player of the match

The second Ashes Test will begin on June 28

Clarke: He needs to shoosh

Despite Robinson's impressive five-wicket haul, his achievements at the highest level have been questioned. In response, Robinson downplayed the incident, attributing it to the heat of the moment, and stated that he made peace with Khawaja afterwards. However, the criticism against Ollie Robinson continues, with Clarke advising the English pacer to focus on his performance on the field rather than getting involved in petty banters.

"He needs to shoosh. If England were fully fit you wouldn't even get a game, Ollie. If Joffra Archer was playing, or if (Chris) Wood had been playing and was fully fit, old mate - I don't know what town he plays for - he'd be back playing clubbies. I actually don't know what he's doing. If James Anderson is saying all this, he's got street cred. He's played 180 Test matches , he's got a lot of wickets. This dude has been around for five minutes. He needs to concentrate on taking wickets .. Ollie, just keep taking five-fors and then you can say what you like," Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

Robinson has had a promising start to his career, taking 71 wickets in 17 Tests at an average of 21.15. England chose Robinson over Mark Wood and Chris Woakes for the first Test because of injury concerns.

Despite dominating the majority of the match in Birmingham, England lost the first Ashes Test by 2 wickets. The hosts played an entertaining and aggressive brand of cricket, while Australia displayed their determination and chased down 281 on the final day. Khawaja was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning 141 in the first innings and 65 in the second.

The second Test between England and Australia will commence on June 28 at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. England will look to bounce back in the match as they are currently 1-0 behind in the series.

