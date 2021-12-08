Ashes: Adam Gilchrist's Baggy Green Speech For Alex Carey Is Motivational And Pure Class

Donning a Baggy Green cap is the dream that every cricketer in Australia has in his mind as well as the heart and when the dream becomes reality the special moment is the one to be cherished. Alex Carey who has been part of Australia's white-ball format finally got to live his dream of representing the team in the longest format of the game during Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test at Gabba.

The Gabba Test saw him becoming the 461st Australian player to earn the baggy green cap. The presentation of giving away the cap was done by former cricket Adam Gilchrist as the tradition of having a past Test player presenting the baggy green cap to a debutant continued.

Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test: Adam Gilchrist speech for Alex Carey while presenting Baggy Green cap

Adam Gilchrist after being introduced by Australia coach Justin Langer gave a passionate speech to Alex Carey on the Baggy Green cap is always a special thing to have. He said, “Mate, you deserve this. Rest assure that you deserve this, there is absolutely no way this is given out lightly. It’s been a courageous journey, you walked away from one journey (playing AFL) and courageously resumed another dream and here you are fulfilling that dream today. Absolutely brilliant".

Congratulations to Australian men’s Test cap number 461, Alex Carey. 👏 pic.twitter.com/N4cYw2Qxyj — Australian Cricketers' Association (@ACA_Players) December 7, 2021

He further said, “The prime thing about this cap is that there’s a lot of value placed on this, but not for a moment is there a sense of entitlement that comes with it. It doesn’t make you any more special than anyone else in society. But what I will say is that if you play with humility, if you play with integrity, honesty and complete commitment to this group of people here - and I know that you will - and a sense of fun, the people in society will ride with you through the highs and, probably more important, when the lows and challenges come they will carry you.”

Alex Carey marks Ashes debut with Dawid Malan catch

Alex Carey made a dream start to his Test career with the wicket of Dawid Malan off Josh Hazlewood's bowling. The wicket of Dawid Malan came in just the fourth over of the day. Typical back of a length ball from Josh Hazlewood sees Dawid Malan poking at the delivery outside the off-stump with the ball finding the edge of the bat and going straight into the hands of Alex Carey behind the stumps.