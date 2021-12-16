Ashes: After 'Superman' Catch, Jos Buttler Drops Two Catches Including A Sitter; WATCH

Australia ended the opening day of the second Ashes Test in excellent fashion as they smacked 221 runs for the loss of just two wickets. However, they were aided by some dropped catches from England's wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

After taking a stunning catch to dismiss opener Marcus Harris, Buttler dropped two catches, including a sitter.

Australia vs England: Jos Buttler drops two catches

As seen in the videos below, Jos Buttler dropped two catches with Marnus Labuschagne at the crease, giving him two extra lives. The Australian all-rounder was first dropped on 21 runs off Ben Stokes' bowling. The England all-rounder bowled a bouncer to Labuschagne, who just managed to get a top edge. Buttler dived towards his left in an attempt to take another fantastic catch but could not keep hold of it.

Off the glove and put down! Marnus gets a life on 21 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/rfzYpB96jG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021

However, his second drop was shocking and perhaps also embarrassing for a wicketkeeper of his stature. Labuschagne, who was batting beautifully at 95 runs at this point, got another outside edge of the bat off James Anderson's bowling. Buttler looked to complete the dismissal by taking a simple catch towards his right, only to drop it, leaving both him and his teammates in disbelief.

An absolute sitter hits the deck as Labuschagne gets another life #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QI3bDaIRRO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2021

Jos Buttler takes a stunner to dismiss Marcus Harris

Although Jos Buttler's day most likely ended in embarrassment, his day began in sublime fashion as he took a stunning catch to dismiss opener Marcus Harris. The English wicketkeeper dived down the leg side to dismiss Harris of Stuard Broad's bowling.

Ashes second Test Day 1 recap: Australia end day with 221/2

After Marcus Harris' early dismissal, Australia dominated Day 1 of the second Ashes Test match with an excellent partnership between David Warner and Marcus Labuschagne. Warner and Labuschagne put up an exceptional partnership of 172 runs for the second wicket before Ben Stokes dismissed the former. Warner smacked 95 runs off 167 deliveries, an inning that included 11 boundaries.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne is still at the crease, having scored 95 runs off 275 deliveries, an inning that has included seven boundaries. He is batting alongside stand-in captain Steven Smith, who has hit 18 runs off 71 deliveries so far.