Ashes: Australia Follow 'social Distancing' On Field During 2nd Test Vs England; See Pic

On Monday, Australia and England took to the field in Adelaide for the penultimate day of the second Ashes Test. During the 62nd over of the last innings, Australian players were seen fielding in such exact positions that Cricket Australia (CA) had to jokingly describe it as "social distancing" on Twitter. When England were six wickets down for 118 runs on the board, Australian players unknowingly stood with precise gaps between them, forcing CA to call it "social distancing."

The ongoing Ashes series in Australia has already been hampered by the rise in COVID-19 cases. Pat Cummins, Australia's captain, was ruled out of the second Test earlier this week after being found to be in close proximity to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, Cricket Australia has increased the COVID-19 limitations on players, support staff, and match officials to ensure the series continues as scheduled.

Ashes: Australia hammer England in 2nd Test

As far as the second Ashes Test is concerned, Australia beat England by a massive margin of 275 runs as the visiting side failed to chase down a mammoth target of 468 runs in their second innings. England's batting lineup witnessed yet another collapse on Day 5 as Australia picked the required six wickets to win the match within the allotted period of time. Chris Woakes top-scored for England in the last innings as he scored 44 off 97 balls before being bowled out by Jhye Richardson.

Batting first, Australia posted 473 runs in the opening innings before they declared late on Day 2. While David Warner (95), Steve Smith (93), and Alex Carey (51) all scored a half-century each, Marnus Labuschagne smashed a magnificent century to help Australia post a massive total. Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser also contributed to the total by scoring a couple of 30s towards the backend of their first innings. Ben Stokes picked up 3 wickets for England and James Anderson picked up 2 wickets.

In reply, England could amass just 236 runs as they were bundled out by Australian bowlers under 85 overs. Mitchell Starc picked another four-wicket-haul to his name. Australia then scored 230 runs and declared their second innings to post a target of 468 runs for the visitors. Richardson picked a five-wicket-haul in the final innings to help his side close the match early and dismiss England for 192 runs. Australia have now gained a 2-0 lead in the ongoing series, having already won the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Image: AP