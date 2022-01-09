Ashes: Australia Skipper Pat Cummins' Delivery Floors England's Stuart Broad; WATCH

Australian skipper Pat Cummins grabbed four wickets in the fourth Ashes Test, which finished in a draw after England survived by just one wicket on the final day of the match. Cummins had an impact on the game with his aggressive bowling, which had England pacer Stuart Broad floored at one point. When Cummins delivered a short delivery towards Broad in the 96th over, the latter managed to dodge it by falling down on the floor backwards. Broad collapsed to the ground as he bent away from the ball as shown in a video shared by cricket.com.au on its official Twitter handle.

The delivery that floored Broad was the penultimate ball of the over that was bowled by Cummins when England still had seven overs to face. Here's the video of the incident where broad can be seen dropping down to the floor in shock after receiving a fiery bouncer from Cummins.

When Broad came in to bat in the 92nd over, England still had more than 10 overs left to try and salvage the match. Broad joined spinner Jack Leach in the middle and the duo successfully steered off the remaining 10 overs to help England avoid another humiliation in the ongoing series. While chasing a target of 388 runs, England finished at 270/9, with Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley scoring the most runs for the visitors.

Australia vs England, 4th Test

Batting first, Australia had posted a mammoth total of 416 runs on the back of a brilliant century by Usman Khawaja, who scored 137 runs off 260 balls in his first match back since 2019. Steve Smith also contributed with the bat by scoring a crucial 67 off 141 balls. In reply, England were bowled out for 294 runs. While Ben Stokes scored 66 off just 91 balls, Jonny Bairstow registered a ton by hitting 113 off 158 balls.

Australia then added another 265 runs to their tally courtesy of another century by Khawaja, who remained unbeaten at 101 off 138 balls. England opener Zak Crawley showed some grit as he scored 77 off 100 balls. Joe Root and Ben Stokes forged a crucial fourth-wicket partnership for the visitors but it couldn't last long as Scott Boland struck in the 59th over to dismiss the England skipper for 24 runs. Stokes scored 60 off 123 balls before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon. Jonny Bairstow kept batting till the end before he was removed for 41 by Boland again.

Jack Leach scored 26 runs but was removed just before the finish of the game. Stuart Broad and James Anderson, England's seasoned pacemen, were then left to salvage the match, which they accomplished by facing two more overs without losing their wickets.

