Ashes: Australian Greats Recreate 'one Of The Great Cordons' With Gilchrist Behind Stumps

The Australia vs England Ashes 2021-22 series is currently on the final day of the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval, with Australia edging close to the victory. Meanwhile, few of the Australian legendary cricketers were seen recreating one of the greatest slip cordons in cricket of all time, which brought back many happy memories for cricket fans.

7 Cricket, one of the broadcasters of the Ashes series, took to their official Twitter handle and shared a picture, where all the former cricketers can be seen posing the same way, they used to do during their time playing for Australia.

Adam Gilchrist keeps the wicket-

In the picture, Adam Gilchrist can be seen keeping behind the wickets, while Shane Warne can be seen standing in the first slip. Legendary skipper Ricky Ponting can be seen standing at the second slip, while the current head coach of the Aussies, Justin Langer can be seen standing at the third slip. Meanwhile, former Aussie opener Mathew Hayden can be seen standing at the fourth slip position, completing the iconic slip cordon of Australia.

How did the cricket fans react after seeing the slip cordon?

Cricket fans were elated to see the great cricketers recreating the slip cordon, as they expressed their reactions on Twitter. Fans hailed the slip cordon while hoping that Glenn McGrath should be the one bowling. At the same time, other fans mentioned the picture misses another great slip fielder from Australia, Mark Waugh.

Edgedddddd and Goneeee!..Iconic 💯 — Adarsh Verma (@AdarshV26536765) December 20, 2021

McGrath should be bowling! — Anavit Naik (@anavitnaik) December 20, 2021

Can any great Aussie slip cordon be complete without the greatest of them all there in the slips? - @juniorwaugh349 — Aravind Ramesh (@aravindramesh) December 20, 2021

Australia look promising to win Adelaide Test-

On the match front, Australia look promising to take a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2021-22 as at the time of writing this article, England need 288 runs in the fourth innings of the second Test match, currently on its final day to win the match. Australia declared their first innings of the match at 473/9, while England got bundled out on the total score of 236 runs. Meanwhile, the Aussies scored 230 runs in their second batting innings and set a fourth-innings target of 468 runs. England are currently batting at 180/8 with 28.3 overs of play remaining in the match.

(Twitter Image: @7Cricket/Mathew Hayden)