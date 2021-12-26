Ashes: Ben Stokes Bowls Vicious Bouncer To Marcus Harris, Opener Plays On Despite Bleeding

Australia closed the first day’s play in the Melbourne Test match of ongoing Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22 series on 61/1 after sending back the England batting unit on the total score of 185 runs in the first innings of the match. While the Aussie bowling unit led by skipper Pat Cummins got the better off England in the first innings, Australia closed the play on 61/1 following David Warner’s dismissal and with Marcus Harris and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon in the crease. Meanwhile, Harris faced a lethal bouncer from England allrounder Ben Stokes in the first ball of the final over of the day, which left his finger bloodied and continued to bat after the injury.

Bowling round the wicket, Stokes pitched the ball short at the off-stump as Harris got into a big tangle while playing the ball. While facing the ball, it was understood that Harris must have jammed his fingers against the bat handle, which resulted in him getting the cut. However, after getting first aid from the team’s physio, Harris decided to keep batting in the middle and finished the day’s play by hitting a four off the final ball.

Marcus Harris is bleeding from the finger after copping a short ball from Ben Stokes #Ashes pic.twitter.com/pDRZtYYOMN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2021

What else happened on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground?

Following the first day’s play, Australia took to be in a controlling position in the Melbourne Test as England’s batting woes were exposed once again in the first innings. Cummins picked up the maximum of three wickets for the Aussies after giving away just 36 runs from 15 overs, while Nathan Lyon took three wickets from 14.1 overs. Mitchell STarc also dismissed two batters in the 15 overs he bowled, while debutant Scott Boland and all-rounder Cameron Green dismissed one batter each. England skipper Joe Root top-scored for the team by scoring 50 runs off 82 runs. On the batting front, David Warner was dismissed by James Anderson in the second last over of the day, while Lyon walked out as the night watchman. Warner and Harris added 57 runs for the first wicket partnership before the former returned to the dugout.

Image: AP