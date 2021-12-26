Ashes Boxing Day Test: Pat Cummins Stuns England With 3-wicket Haul Before Lunch On Day 1

England witnessed yet another batting collapse on Sunday during the opening session of the Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne, where Australian skipper Pat Cummins picked up three wickets before Lunch.

Cummins, after missing the second Test in Adelaide due to COVID-19 concerns, announced his return to Australia's playing XI by dismissing England opener Haseeb Hameed for a duck. Cummins then dismissed Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan for 12 and 14 respectively to register three wickets before Lunch on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test.

This is the fifth time in the ongoing Ashes series that England have lost at least one of their two openers for less than 25 runs on the board. England made four changes to their line-up for the third Test match, replacing Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, and Stuart Broad with Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood, and Jack Leach. The tweaks, though, do not appear to have had much of an impact on England's batting.

In the ongoing third Ashes Test, England lost their fourth wicket in the form of skipper Joe Root, who was batting well on 50 off 82 balls before being removed by Mitchell Starc. All-rounder Ben Stokes was then dismissed for 25 by Cameron Green. Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler are currently batting for England in the middle. England were 125/5 at the time of writing.

Australia's XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head (vc), Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England's XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Ashes 2021

As far as the Ashes series is concerned, Australia are on top with a lead of 2-0 in the five-match series, having won the first two games comfortably at The Gabba and Adelaide Oval. In the first Test match in Brisbane, England lost by 9 wickets, courtesy of a superb bowling performance by Aussie skipper Pat Cummins.

The second Test match saw Australia emerge victorious by a whopping 275 runs after England failed to chase down a huge target following a remarkable batting failure in both the innings.

Image: AP