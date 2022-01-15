Ashes: Broad Stops Mid Run Up To Shout At Broadcasters, Stump Mic Picks It Up; WATCH

England pacer Stuart Broad was heard shouting at host broadcasters during the second day of the fifth Ashes Test against Australia. Broad was seen stopping mid-run up to shout at the moving robot camera after it came in the way of his view while he was about to bowl his delivery. In a video shared by cricket.com.au, Broad can be heard shouting, "Stop moving the robot!" before he walks back to the starting point of his run-up and delivers the ball again.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan and Australia's spin legend Shane Warne were quick to react to the incident while commentating for Fox Cricket, which is the host broadcaster for the series. "I've got a funny feeling that Foxy Rover's in trouble! Get to the naughty corner Foxy," Vaughan said from the commentary box. Warne said, "Go and stand in the corner for a while."

Ashes 2021-22, 5th Test

As far as the match is concerned, Australia posted 303 runs in their first innings courtesy of a 100-run stand from Travis Head, who made his comeback into the series after testing positive for COVID-19 and missing out on the fourth Test in Sydney. Head scored 101 runs off 113 balls before being dismissed by Chris Woakes. Marnus Labuschagne also scored some runs before he was clean bowled by Broad in a funny manner.

Cameron Green scored the second-highest individual score for the Aussies in the first innings as he finished at 74 off 109 balls before being dismissed by Mark Wood. Alex Carey and Nathan Lyon also contributed with the bat as they scored 24 and 31 runs, respectively. Broad was the pick amongst the England bowlers as he picked 3/59 in 24.4 overs. Wood also picked 3 wickets but he leaked away 115 runs from his 18 overs. Woakes and Ollie Robinson picked two wickets each.

England are currently attempting to close the first-innings lead, batting at 34/2 at dinner. Both openers have been dismissed early by Australian bowlers as England's top-order woes continue. Dawid Malan and Joe Root are currently batting at scores of 9 and 3, respectively.

Image: cricket.com.au/Twitter

