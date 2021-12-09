Last Updated:

Ashes: Comedy Of Errors As David Warner Survives Close Run-out Despite Losing Grip Of Bat

Australia began its first innings on Day 2, where David Warner alongside Marnus Labuschagne forged a 150-run partnership after losing his opening partner early.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Ashes 2021, David Warner

Image: @cricketcomau/Twitter


In a bizarre incident that occurred during the opening match of the ongoing Ashes series, Australian batter David Warner received a golden chance for survival at the crease after England's Haseeb Hameed botched an easy run-out opportunity. The incident occurred during the 37th over, when pacer Mark Wood was bowling the final delivery. Hameed, who was fielding at short leg, failed to hit the stumps despite Warner losing his footing and grip of the bat while attempting to return to the crease after sensing danger when he started off to take a single.

Warner can be seen in the footage attempting to reach the crease after slipping while running back to his batting spot. Warner had left his crease to take a single, but when he realised the short leg fielder was close enough to remove the bails, he changed his mind and started returning to the crease. Warner lost his footing while running back, leaving him with no choice but to wait and watch the ball head towards the stumps. Warner, on the other hand, stretched out his arm to reach the crease as soon as the ball missed the stumps and breathed a sigh of relief. 

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test

Coming back to the Ashes, England were bowled out for just 147 runs on Day 1 of the first Test match at The Gabba. Jos Buttler top-scored for the visiting side with 39 off 58 balls. Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope, and Chris Woakes were the other contributors for England as they scored 25, 35, and 21 runs, respectively. Pat Cummins, who was bowling in his debut Test match as captain, picked a fifer to kickstart his journey as the new leader of the Australian Test side.

READ | IPL 2022 retention: SRH retain three players, part ways with Rashid Khan & David Warner

Australia began its first innings on Day 2, where David Warner alongside Marnus Labuschagne forged a 150-run partnership after losing his opening partner early. While Labuschagne scored 74 off 117 balls, Warner smashed 94 runs before he was dismissed by Ollie Robinson. At the time of publishing this copy, Australia are batting at 230/5 with a lead of 83 runs.  

READ | 'How can David Warner never lead Australia, but Steve Smith can?': Shane Warne

Image: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter

READ | Ashes: Michael Vaughan gives blueprint to England bowlers to tackle Warner-Smith threat
READ | Ashes: Ben Stokes' no-ball controversy piles misery on England, Warner has a narrow escape
Tags: Ashes 2021, David Warner, Australia
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com