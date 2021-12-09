Ashes: David Warner Comments On 'comical' Slip-up In 1st AUS Vs ENG Test; 'In Or Not In?'

Australian opener David Warner took to his official social media handles, following the conclusion of play on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match of the Ashes 2021-22 series between Australia and England and opined on the comical slip-up by him, while looking to steal a run. The bizarre incident took place in the 37th over of the second innings of the match, when Warner survived a run-out chance as English fielder Haseeb Hameed missed the wickets while going for a direct hit. The incident turned out to be comical as Hameed collected the ball cleanly but failed to hit the stumps as Warner lost his footing and bat’s grip during his attempt to return back to the crease after backing out from the single he looked to steal.

Meanwhile, after Stumps on Day 2 of the Gabba Test, Warner posted the image of him trying to get into the crease through a desperate dive, and captioning it he asked his followers whether he was inside the crease or not. The social media followers of the Aussie cricketer expressed their views by saying Warner wasn’t in and also empathized with him for missing his 100. Meanwhile, other followers hilariously said it seemed like Warner got bored when England decided not to get him out.

Comical slip-up by David Warner

How did the fans react?

Not In 😅 But It Doesn't Matter Now You Miss 100 But Well Played 👏👏👏. — Prasad K (@Prasad_K2000) December 9, 2021

Looks like you got bored finally when Eng decided to not get you out... — movieman (@movieman777) December 9, 2021

David Warner dismissed on 94 by Ollie Robinson

David Warner returned to the pavilion after his knock of 94 runs off 176 balls, which included eleven fours and two sixes. He was dismissed by England pacer Ollie Robinson in the 56th over of the match, which also saw the dismissal of Cameron Green in the very next ball. At the stumps, Australia took their first innings to lead to 196 runs with Travis Head on Mitchell Starc at the crease, with 343/7 on the board. Head ended the day having reached his century after facing just 95 deliveries and also as the top-scorer of the Aussie batting line-up after Warner’s 94.

Ben Stokes involved in massive drama

Alongside Warner's comical slip-up, the Day 2 of the match was full of notable moments that became the talking points for cricket enthusiasts. English all-rounder Ben Stokes found himself in the headlines for over-stepping the bowling crease for fourteen times. However, as a consequence of a broken system, only to no-balls were called by the umpires while it was later revealed the technology that allowed the TV official to monitor the frontline had gone down so the Gabba Test is being played under the previous rules where only wicket-taking deliveries are checked. One of the no-balls by Ben Stokes which was called by the umpires included the wicket of David Warner in Stokes' first over on his return to cricket.

Each of Ben Stokes' first four deliveries to David Warner was a no-ball 👀@copes9 | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kcyNrYHSYr — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 9, 2021

Image: Twitter/@cricketcomau/@FoxCricket