Ashes: Dawid Malan Reveals Emotional 4-word Message To Root During Crucial 159-run Stand

England batter Dawid Malan revealed what he told his skipper Joe Root while batting on day three of the first Ashes Test match in Brisbane. Malan told the media after the third day's play ended that he didn't think he'd ever play another Test match for England. "I've really missed this," Malan said to Root while batting in England's second innings. Earlier in the day, the duo forged an unbeaten 159-run partnership to help England evade another batting collapse by keeping their wickets intact at stumps on Day 3.

Since his previous appearance for England in 2018, Malan had not played a single Test for the Three Lions. The 34-year-old was, however, called up for the summer Test series against India, marking his return to the game's longest format. Malan became the World No. 1 T20I player during his time away from England's Test team. Malan, on the other hand, stated that Test cricket would always be at the top of his priority list, and that playing in the Ashes is the pinnacle of his career.

"I thought I'd never play another Test again. I actually said to Root when we were on 40 or 50... we both had similar scores... 'I've really missed this'. The Barmy Army were singing, the crowd was going and your adrenaline was going (too). I've missed having someone trying to blow my head off all the time," Malan said in his post-game press conference on Friday.

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test

Coming back to the first Ashes Test match, Australia won the game by 9 wickets after chasing down a low target of just 20 runs on Day 4. Bowling first, Australia demolished England for a low total of 147 runs in the first innings. Jos Buttler top-scored for the visiting side with 39 off 58 balls. Haseeb Hameed, Ollie Pope, and Chris Woakes were the other contributors for England, hitting 25, 35, and 21 runs, respectively. Pat Cummins bowling in his debut Test match as Australian captain picked a fifer to kickstart his journey as his side's new skipper.

In reply, Australia scored 425 runs courtesy of some brilliant batting by Travis Head, who made a stylish comeback into the Australian Test squad by hitting a magnificent 152 off 148 balls. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne also scored a half-century each for Australia before being dismissed for 94 and 74 runs, respectively. Australia's second innings saw Marcus Harris open the innings alongside Alex Carey. The duo chased down 20 runs in 5.1 overs.

(Image: ICC)