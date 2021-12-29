Ashes: Debutant Scott Boland Etches His Name In MCG Honours Board After Stunning 6/7 Spell

Australia went on to retain the Ashes Trophy after crushing England in the recently concluded Melbourne Test match. Currently, Australia is leading the five-match Ashes series 3-0 and will look to win the remaining two matches and inflict whitewash on the visitors. The man who demolished England's batting lineup in the 3rd Australia vs England Ashes test was Scott Boland. The local player produced one of the best spells in the Ashes history picking up 6 wickets for just 7 runs setting many records in the process.

Scott Boland gets his name on the MCG honours board

Scott Boland also created a new record for the fewest number of runs conceded while picking up a 5-wicket haul on Test debut - 7 runs, going past Australia's Charles Turner who picked up a 5-wicket haul for 15 runs against England in 1887. The effort sees his name is etched in the MCG honours board alongside the current teammates which included new skipper Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon.

Into the history books. @sboland24 makes the MCG Honour Board. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/Cz3uUQ1z7T — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) December 29, 2021

Scott Boland wickets during Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test

Scott Boland did not have a great start to his Test career claiming just one wicket for 48 runs during England’s first innings of the third Ashes Test. However, the pacer ensured that he made his debut a memorable one by taking six wickets for seven runs in England’s second innings and also winning the player-of-the-match award.

Coming to Scott Boland's wicket the pacer, playing on his home ground, started with the wicket of England opener Haseeb Hameed who was caught behind by Alex Carey. Jack Leach was next to go after he was clean bowled while trying to leave the delivery outside the off stump. The Australian pacer then had Jonny Bairstow trapped in front of the wicket to get his third wicket of the second innings.

England skipper Joe Root was next to go after edging the ball to David Warner at first slip. Following the dismissal of Joe Root, Scott Boland accounted for the wicket of Mark Wood having him caught and bowled for his 5th wicket which came in just 18 balls. Scott Boland then got rid of Ollie Robinson to complete a memorable six-wicket haul.

Image: AP/ Melbourne Cricket Ground