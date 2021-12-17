Ashes: Did Lebron James Comment On AUS Vs ENG Pink-Ball Test? Pat Cummins Thinks So

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test against England, which started on December 16, after coming in close contact with a person who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. However, under the captaincy of Steve Smith, Australia found themselves on 302/5 going into the Dinner on the second day of the Test on Friday, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century by Smith, a knock of 95 runs by David Warner, and a century by Marnus Labuschagne. Meanwhile, Cummins took to his official Twitter handle on Day 2 of the pink ball Test, and replying to an earlier tweet by LeBron James, he said, “Lebron also loving the pink ball test”.

Lebron also loving the pink ball test 💪🏼 https://t.co/95SJlcZLNM — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 17, 2021

The legendary basketball player earlier tweeted, “This game is AMAZING!!!!”, and received the response of the Australia Test skipper on the same. However, cricket fans on social media were quick to point out how did Cummins know if LeBron is talking about the day-night pink-ball Test, being played at the Adelaide Oval. At the same time, the official handle of National Basketball Academy(NBA) India, also replied to the tweet by Cummins and said, “Game recognizes game”. Few of the fans were seen giving the pacer ideas on how he can turn LeBron James into a fast bowler, citing his height.

This game is AMAZING!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 17, 2021

How did the cricket fans react to the tweet by Pat Cummins?

How you know he's talking abt this — Royal👑🇮🇹 (@X03603460) December 17, 2021

Reckon you can convert Lebron into a fast bowler? With his height he can be the Aussie Kyle Jamieson. — Zienata Silviestu (@silquantum) December 17, 2021

What has happened so far in Australia vs England, second Ashes 2021-22 Test?

On the match front, Australia ended Day 1 of the Adelaide Test on 221/2, having lost Marcus Harris and David Warner during the entire day’s play. Warner returned to the pavilion after another stellar knock of 95 runs off 167 balls, but was denied his century for the second match straight. Warner earlier scored 94 runs during the first innings of the first Ashes Test at Gabba. However, Labuschagne and stand-in skipper Smith continued their batting display on Day 2, before Labuschagne was adjudged lbw out on delivery by Ollie Robinson. Meanwhile, Smith continued to hit his half-century, as the Aussies lost the wicket of Travis Head and Cameron Green alongside Labuschagne’s in the first session of the day.

Image: AP