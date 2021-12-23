Ashes: England Batters 'forced' To Rewatch Wickets After Poor Campaign At Gabba, Adelaide

England's tour of Australia has not gone well for Joe Root led team, who suffered crushing losses in the first two Tests. Australia won the first match by 9 wickets, while in the Adelaide Test, the host trounced visitors by 275 runs. Already down 2-0, the England team will be looking for redemption during Australia vs England boxing day test. However, before the start of the 3rd Ashes test report has emerged that England batters were forced to rewatch their dismissals ahead of Australia vs England 3rd Test.

Ashes: England batters forced to watch Adelaide Test

According to the Guardian Report, the performance from the batting unit was the major talking point in the post-match debrief during which head coach, Chris Silverwood, was angered with the way batters performed. The report further stated that all-rounder and vice-captain Ben Stokes is said to have been a strong voice during these intense discussions, while Jos Buttler, also spoke up to correct one individual who suggested the focus should be on the first 20 balls each batter faces in Australia.

While the debrief surprised the players present at that moment the response is said to have been positive. The top 7 batsmen, accepted that there is a need to address the issue after eight of their 14 wickets fell to catches between wicketkeeper and gully off the seamers.

Joe Root blame bowlers for poor performance in 2nd Test

Earlier England skipper had criticised England bowlers for their performance stating that letting the team down with their showing in the first innings of the AUS vs ENG Ashes 2nd Test. Root in his post-match comments said, "When we look at the ball in hand, I don't think we bowled the right lengths, we needed to bowl fuller. As soon as we did that in the second innings, we made it harder for them. It's disappointing because we made the same mistakes that we made four years ago. We could have bowled better and should have batted better."

Ashes Test Series schedule

1st Test match at The Gabba, Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd Test match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide from December 16 to December 20: Australia won by 275 runs.

3rd Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne from December 26 to December 30

4th Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney from January 5 to January 9, 2022

5th Test match at the Blundstone Arena from January 14 to January 18

