Ashes: England Coach Chris Silverwood Faces Trouble Off-field, Set To Miss Sydney Test

England head coach Chris Silverwood will not be travelling for the fourth Test in Sydney after news of the seventh COVID case emerged in the England camp. Silverwood now has been forced to stay under 10-day isolation with Graham Thorpe, his assistant, taking charge in the interim.

Australia vs England: Ashes hit with COVID trouble

According to a report by the Guardian, Chris Silverwood deemed close contact with a family member who is positive but currently asymptomatic. He will not be able to join the squad until the fifth Test in Hobart, provided the tour has not been derailed by the growing number of COVID cases in the camp.

The England Cricket Board released a statement that read, "Following the latest round of PCR tests administered to the England Men’s touring party on Wednesday 29 December, one family member has tested positive. As a result of the positive test, England Men’s Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test due to start in Sydney on Wednesday 5 January 2022".

The statement further read, "A fourth successive round of PCR tests will be administered today (Thursday). The touring party have recorded seven positive cases - three support staff and four family members - since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday 27 December. Both teams - England and Australia - are due to fly to Sydney via a chartered flight on Friday morning".

Ashes 2021 Test Series: Earlier instance of COVID cases

An earlier instance of COVID cases during Australia vs England Ashes 2021 Test series was reported in the England camp on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test with two members of the England support staff and two of their family members returning positive. The play was only delayed by 30 minutes, and all session times were pushed back by half an hour.

Cricket Australia back then issues a statement which said, "The entire playing group and all other support staff have all tested negative this morning. England will also have PCR tests today, and both teams will take extra precautions throughout play. Both playing squads remain unchanged."

The statement further said that the entire England squad will have PCR tests at the close of play, but the third Test will continue as scheduled".