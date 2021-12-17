Ashes: Fans Call Stump Cam 'most Underrated Thing' As It Captures Lightning In HD; See Pic

England's nightmare start to their batting innings prematurely end on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test match after lightning struck the Adelaide Oval field.

The stump cam brilliantly captured the image, an incident that has taken Australian opener, David Warner, former wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and netizens by sheer surprise.

Australia vs England: Lighting brings Day 2 to an abrupt halt

David Warner took to his official Twitter handle and explained how good is the stump cam as he posted a high definition picture of the lightning.

Similarly, Adam Gilchrist called the stump cam 'brilliant,' stating that it was 4k and ultra HD. Soon after the lightning struck, the players rushed off the field.

Speaking of the incident on-air, a Channel 7 commentator and former cricketer James Brayshaw said, "I haven’t seen that before. Just as the bowler releases the ball, a massive flash of lightning. Hard to remain concentrated in that situation." Dawid Malan was the man on strike when this dramatic incident took place.

Netizens react as lighting struck during AUS vs ENG match

As seen below, several netizens praised the stump cam, with one of them calling it 'one of the most underrated things about cricket.'

Australia vs England: Visitors are 17/2 and trail by 456 runs

Having scored 221 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end of the first day, Australia carried on their exceptional form into the second day. Following the dismissal of the two openers, Marnus Labuschagne smacked an outstanding century. He scored 103 runs off 305 deliveries, an inning that included eight boundaries.

Meanwhile, stand-in captain Steve Smith narrowly missed out on a ton as he hit 93 runs off 201 balls, an inning that included 12 boundaries and a six. With cameos from Alex Carey (51), Mitchell Starc (39) and debutant Michael Neser (35), Australia eventually declared on 473/9.

In reply, England have gotten off to a torrid start as they have already lost two wickets, having scored just 17 runs. Both openers, Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns, have walked back to the pavilion, having scored just six and four runs, respectively. As a result, the visitors still trail by 456 runs and will have a significant task on their hands when they get out to bat on Day 3 of the second AUS vs ENG Test match.