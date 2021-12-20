Ashes: Fans Hail Jos Buttler After His Spectacular Effort To Save England Goes In Vain

Australia achieved a 2-0 lead in the Ashes 2021 series after a dominating 275 runs win against England in the second Test match. Although Jos Buttler tried his best to save the Test match with a resolute defence by scoring 26 runs off 207 deliveries, it was not enough to avoid a crushing defeat.

With the English wicketkeeper being dismissed because of a hit wicket, several netizens took to social media to praise him for his efforts, stating that he was extremely 'unlucky' to be out in that fashion.

Australia vs England: Netizens praise Jos Buttler's resolute defence

As seen in the image below, Jos Buttler was dismissed by Jhye Richardson in the last ball of the 110th over after the wicketkeeper batter mistakenly stepped onto the stumps.

Several fans hailed Buttler for the spectacular fight he displayed, stating that he was 'unlucky' to be dismissed in the way he was by Richardson.

Jos Buttler's resilience of 207 balls ends with hit wicket. A great fight shown by him, but unlucky to be dismissed this way. pic.twitter.com/uyRmC38uaD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 20, 2021

Similarly, another fan called Buttler's luck 'awful' but praised him immensely for the efforts he showed on the pitch. The social media user wrote that the 'heart and desire' Buttler put was there for everyone to see. Even though the England wicketkeeper's efforts went in vain, he undoubtedly won many hearts for his determined efforts to save the Test match and prevent Australia from taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series.

@root66 @benstokes38 @josbuttler that wa awful luck Jos, awful luck, but the heart and desire you put out there for everyone to see did not go unnoticed by us fans, and that's better than a win in most of our books. — Chris Grathwohl (@dmagil01us) December 20, 2021

Ashes 2nd Test match recap: Australia win by 275 runs

After batting first, Australia put 473 runs on board in the first innings, with Marnus Labuschagne scoring a spectacular century. The Australian all-rounder smacked 103 runs off 305 deliveries, an inning that included eight boundaries. Meanwhile, David Warner and stand-in captain Steve Smith missed out on their hundreds, having scored 95 and 93 runs, respectively.

England only managed 236 runs in response, with David Malan and captain Joe Root scoring 80 and 62 runs, respectively. After dismissing England, Australia continued their domination in the second innings as they added another 230 runs before declaring the innings.

Having been given a target of 467 runs to chase, England only managed to score 192 runs in the second innings. The Joe Root-led side failed to build a partnership as every time it seemed two batters were getting their eye in, Australia picked up another wicket. Jhye Richardson picked up a fantastic five-wicket haul to ensure that Aussies won the second Ashes match to take a 2-0 lead in Australia vs England Test series.