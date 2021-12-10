Ashes: Fans Mock England As Broad, Anderson Run Drinks; '1156 Test Wickets Between Them'

The ongoing first Test of the Ashes 2021-22 series between Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane has completed three days of play has already witnessed many historic feats. The match started with Mitchell Starc scripting history by opening the Ashes with a wicket on the very first ball, while England’s first-inning score of 147 runs, which was the lowest first-innings score by England in the Ashes since 1958. Meanwhile, Day 3 of the Test match witnessed legendary England pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad carrying drinks to the field, which quickly grabbed the attention of the cricket fans on social media.

Two guys by the name of Broad & Anderson running drinks. Lazy 1156 Test wickets between them pic.twitter.com/FiOPwZfCEP — danishjavaid malik (@djavaiid) December 10, 2021

James Anderson was deemed unfit to play the first Test match while England skipper Joe Root decided to go into the first Test without the services of their veteran Test pacer Stuart Broad. They share a total of 1156 dismissals in the longest format of the game between them, and upon witnessing the Test veterans carry drinks to the field on Day 3, cricket fans mocked England on Twitter. Defending England, a fan said that the team is saving Anderson for the Adelaide Test, which will be a day-night Test and the Aussies will not be able to handle him. Replying to the fan, another fan mocked him by saying only one Test match won’t hand the Ashes trophy to England.

Saving Jimmy for the Adelaide test where Aussies won’t handle him with a pink ball — Jay 🏌🏽‍♂️ (@Jayseph81) December 10, 2021

One test doesn't make an #ASHES series win 😂😂😂😂 — 'Sigh' Creed (@CreedSi) December 10, 2021

At the same time, another fan criticized England by saying they have an absurd policy of rotating players. Another cricket fan expressed his disappointment by saying both legendary bowlers carrying drinks on the field look wrong to him and this should never happen again while both players are fit to play. Meanwhile, another fan mentioned in his tweet that watching the fast-bowling duo running drinks looks very uncomfortable and called for their inclusion in the playing XI.

Anderson and Broad running on drinks together looks every kind of wrong and should never happen again as long as they're both fit to play... #Ashes — Jonny (@Leathernwillow) December 10, 2021

Watching Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson run drinks on is uncomfortable viewing. Get em in the starting XI — George Eldridge (@__Squire) December 10, 2021

Ashes 2021-22: What else happened on Day 3 of the Gabba Test?

Meanwhile, the third day’s play of the Gabba Test ended with England scoring 220/2 at stumps with a trail of 58 runs behind Australia’s first innings score. Skipper Root and Dawid Malan found themselves of 86 and 80 runs respectively, while stitching together a partnership of 159 runs off 294 balls. Australia earlier posted a 1st innings score of 425 runs after bowling out England on 147 runs in the 1st innings of the game.

(Image: AP/ Twitter-@KathLoughnan)