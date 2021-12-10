Ashes: Fans Tear Shane Warne Apart On Twitter After Massive Mitchell Starc U-turn

Mitchell Starc's poor form with the ball was the big talking point ahead of the 1st Ashes Test and former Australia spinner Shane Warne stood against the exclusion of the pacer from the Aussie playing 11 for the first Test. However, the pacer silenced his critics in style by dismissing England opener Rory Burns in the very first delivery of the 1st Ashes Test.

Shane Warne, currently a part of Fox Sports commentary claimed credit for Mitchell Starc's wicket in the first ball, due to which he was criticised by the fans on social media. However, in his latest tweet, Shane Warne has reached a different level.

Fans roast Shane Warne for making a U-turn on Mitchell Starc criticism

In the latest tweet, Shane Warne praised Mitchell Starc's opening over in England's second innings, in which he almost had the wicket of Rory Burns yet again, only to be overturned by the DRS.

Taking to Twitter, the former leg spinner wrote, "What a terrific 1st over that was from Starc. If he steams in like this & swings it - nobody (including me) would question his spot. This wasn't the Starc we saw last summer or at the World Cup. Fantastic for Aust that he’s found his mojo. Let’s hope it continues"

What a terrific 1st over that was from Starc. If he steams in like this & swings it - nobody (including me) would question his spot. This wasn’t the Starc we saw last summer or at the World Cup. Fantastic for Aust that he’s found his mojo. Let’s hope it continues @FoxCricket ✅ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 10, 2021

Following the post by Shane Warne, fans decided to roast the cricketer for making u-turn on his previous comments.

Looks like someone has hacked your account Warnie 🤣 — Dan (@danielmccamley) December 10, 2021

He is paid to make comments and when he does he gets criticised. Then he pays a compliment and he still gets criticised . — Shayneo lets talk sport , any sport (@shayne1963) December 10, 2021

And once there was a guy who said he should be replaced by Richardson lol. — Aussie Cricket (@Unstoppable_49) December 10, 2021

Problem with you is that you make it personal. Happened with S Waugh, Gilchrist and now Starc. — PS18 (@UTFRTSK) December 10, 2021

Australia vs England: The 1st Ashes Test so far

After bowling out England for 147 runs on Day 1, Australia ended their first innings at 425 runs with Travis Head scoring 152 runs to lead the charge.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc frustrated England bowlers, scoring 35 runs and 15 runs respectively. However, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood ensured Australia did not add more runs to their total. Australia responded, with Mitchell Starc almost having the wicket of Rory Burns, only for DRS to rule it out. At Lunch, England were 23/0, with Burns and Hameed holding the fort.

Image: AP