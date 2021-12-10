Last Updated:

Ashes: Fans Tear Shane Warne Apart On Twitter After Massive Mitchell Starc U-turn

In the latest tweet, Shane Warne praised Mitchell Starc's opening over during England's second innings in 1st Ashes Test in which he had wicket of Rory Burns.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Shane Warne praises Mitchell Starc during 1st Ashes Test

Image: AP


Mitchell Starc's poor form with the ball was the big talking point ahead of the 1st Ashes Test and former Australia spinner Shane Warne stood against the exclusion of the pacer from the Aussie playing 11 for the first Test. However, the pacer silenced his critics in style by dismissing England opener Rory Burns in the very first delivery of the 1st Ashes Test. 

Shane Warne, currently a part of Fox Sports commentary claimed credit for Mitchell Starc's wicket in the first ball, due to which he was criticised by the fans on social media. However, in his latest tweet, Shane Warne has reached a different level.

Fans roast Shane Warne for making a U-turn on Mitchell Starc criticism 

In the latest tweet, Shane Warne praised Mitchell Starc's opening over in England's second innings, in which he almost had the wicket of Rory Burns yet again, only to be overturned by the DRS.

Taking to Twitter, the former leg spinner wrote, "What a terrific 1st over that was from Starc. If he steams in like this & swings it - nobody (including me) would question his spot. This wasn't the Starc we saw last summer or at the World Cup. Fantastic for Aust that he’s found his mojo. Let’s hope it continues"

READ | Controversy surrounds Ashes as Ben Stokes oversteps 14 times but no-ball only called twice

Following the post by Shane Warne, fans decided to roast the cricketer for making u-turn on his previous comments.

Australia vs England: The 1st Ashes Test so far

After bowling out England for 147 runs on Day 1, Australia ended their first innings at 425 runs with Travis Head scoring 152 runs to lead the charge.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc frustrated England bowlers, scoring 35 runs and 15 runs respectively. However, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood ensured Australia did not add more runs to their total. Australia responded, with Mitchell Starc almost having the wicket of Rory Burns, only for DRS to rule it out. At Lunch, England were 23/0, with Burns and Hameed holding the fort.

READ | Ashes: England bowling coach opens up on Ben Stokes' no-ball debate in 1st AUS vs ENG Test

Image: AP

READ | Technology woes: Stokes' overstepping exposes Ashes problem
READ | Ashes: David Warner comments on 'comical' slip-up in 1st AUS vs ENG Test; 'In or not in?'
Tags: Ashes, Mitchell Starc, Shane Warne
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com