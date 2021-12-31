Ashes: Former England Skipper Asks Joe Root To Step Down, Names 'viable Alternative'

Former English skipper Michael Atherton has called for the England Cricket Board (ECB) to replace Joe Root as Test captain following England's Ashes debacle. After losing the 1st two AUS vs ENG Test matches, it was hoped that England will put on a strong show in the third Test but their quest for the Ashes urn came to an end with the side getting bowled out for 185 and 68 as the Aussies took a 3-0 lead, winning the third Test by an innings and 14 runs.

Taking to his column, Michael Atherton came critical of Joe Root’s performance as captain during the ongoing AUS vs ENG series and said that the last poor Ashes campaign has been followed by what looks to be an even more disastrous tour

"It is hard to see that Root will want to carry on after the end of this series. He has now failed in his quest for the Ashes on three occasions and has lost seven out of eight Tests in Australia, more than any other England captain. The bruising experience of four years ago has been followed by what feels like an even more disastrous tour," Atherton wrote in his column for The Times.

He added that there has been a lot of strategic errors and that the captain has to take the blame for the poor show and that his poor calls had made the Aussies look way stronger than they are “There have been so many errors here, from selection to strategy, that the captain has to bear personal responsibility. For all the discussion around systemic change, this could have been a much closer series had Root got things right on the field. These errors have made a good Australian side look much better than they are,” he wrote in his column.

Australia vs England: Atherton suggests Ben Stokes as a potential replacement

Atherton said Ben Stokes would be the ideal choice to captain the English team but it is to see if he can be burdened with the task and that no player is certain in the team "Whether England will want to burden Stokes, such a key all-rounder, with extra responsibility is uncertain. Stuart Broad and James Anderson are near the end of their time and no one else is sure of their place in the team."