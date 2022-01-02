Ashes: Glenn McGrath Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of AUS Vs ENG 4th Test

Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus three days ahead of the Sydney Test. The fourth Test match of the Ashes 2021-22 series between Australia and England is scheduled to start from the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 5 and McGrath has helped to turn the year-opening Test for the Aussies, into a fundraising drive in support of breast cancer patients. A report by the official website of Cricket Australia, cricket.com.au stated that McGrath is currently feeling well while isolating at his home.

The report also stated that the former pacer is hopeful of returning with a negative COVID-19 test to attend the third day of the Sydney Test, which is now known as the Jane McGrath Day. As per cricket.com.au’s report the chief executive of the McGrath Foundation, Holly Masters said, “Glenn has had a PCR test which unfortunately returned a positive result. We wish Glenn and his family good health. We are grateful to our partners at Cricket Australia and the SCG. As well as the England cricket team and the broadcasters for their ongoing support for the Pink Test and look forward to still making this the 'pinkest' Ashes”. The McGrath Foundation funds nurses to support patients suffering from breast cancer.

Australia head into SCG with 3-0 lead in Ashes 2021-22

Meanwhile, Australia head into the Sydney Test with a 3-0 lead in the Ashes, after winning the Melbourne Test by an innings and 14 runs. Australia retained the Ashes trophy by earlier defeating England by nine wickets in the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, second Test by 275 runs at Adelaide, before winning at Melbourne. Australia will play their first Test of 2022 on January 5 at SCG, before heading to Hobart for the final Ashes Test from January 14.

Image: AP