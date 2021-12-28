Ashes: Glenn McGrath's Incredible Prediction Comes True On Day 3 Of 3rd Test; WATCH

After winning the first two Test matches, Australia also dominated the third match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as they defeated England by an inning and 14 runs. The Joe Root-led side had an abysmal batting display as they were dismissed for just 68 runs in the second innings, having been all out for just 185 runs in the first innings.

Scott Boland was the pick amongst the Australian bowlers as he ended up with outstanding figures of 6/7. With the Aussies having won the third Test match convincingly, Glenn McGrath's bold prediction also came true.

Ashes: Glenn McGrath's impressive prediction comes true

Glenn McGrath impressively predicted that Australia will win the third Ashes Test match by not having to bat again. The 51-year old was confident that if the Aussies dismissed England captain Joe Root early on the third day, they will be able to rip through the rest of the batting order.

And as it turns out, Root was indeed England's highest scorer in the second innings as he hit 29 runs off 58 deliveries, an inning that included four boundaries. The next highest scorer was all-rounder Ben Stokes with 11, highlighting the deplorable batting display shown by England.

AUS vs ENG 3rd Test: Australia win by an inning and 14 runs

Scott Boland's outstanding bowling display in the AUS vs ENG 3rd Test match helped Australia defeat England by an inning and 14 runs. With the victory, the Pat Cummins-led side also retained the Ashes. Australia beat England by nine wickets in the first Test and by a staggering margin of 275 runs in the next game.

With the Australia vs England series done and dusted, the Joe Root-led side would hope to now fight for pride in the remaining two Tests. The fourth Ashes Test will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 5 to 9, with action beginning at 5:00 AM IST each day. Meanwhile, the fifth and final Australia vs England match will take place from January 14 to 18 at the Blundstone Arena, with live action set to commence at 8:00 AM IST each day.