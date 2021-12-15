Ashes: Iceland Cricket Devises Fielding Strategy For Australia Against England's Joe Root

After crushing England by 9 wickets in the opening Test, Australia turn their attention towards Adelaide Oval where they take on Joe Root led team for the 2nd Ashes Test. While Australia skipper Pat Cummins has already revealed their playing 11 for second Australia vs England Ashes Test starting Thursday, England skipper Joe Root has tough ask to finalise the team following their disappointing performance with the bat in the last Test.

Ashes: Iceland Cricket advice for Australia cricket team on Joe Root

Joe Root looked solid in the second innings of the 1st Ashes Test and was on the verge of completing his first century on Australian soil before falling short of the three-figure mark. Ahead of the 2nd Australia vs England, Ashes Test Iceland Cricket had a word of advice for the Australian Cricket team. Iceland Cricket in the tweet wrote We advise the Aussies to station a third man for England skipper Joe Root from the start of the 2nd Ashes Test or else the match is going to be like herring fishing here in the 1960s. Free Ashes coaching tip from the frozen volcanic rock in the north. You are welcome.

We advise the Aussies to station a third man from the start for @root66 otherwise the 2nd Test is going to be like herring fishing here in the 1960s. Free Ashes coaching tip from the frozen volcanic rock in the north. You are welcome. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 14, 2021

Preview of Australia vs England 2nd Test

David Warner has been included in Australia playing 11 despite fitness concerns as Pat Cummins led team look to continue their superiority in day-night tests. David Warner had taken two hits in the ribs and did not field for Australia in England’s second innings. Pat Cummins during the press conference also confirmed that right-arm paceman Jhye Richardson will return to the test side for the first time in place of injured Josh Hazlewood. Coming to Australia’s record in day-night tests, the Men from Down under have a perfect record, while England has just one win in four attempts which came against West Indies at home in 2017.

Going into Adelaide, allrounder there were concerns over Ben Stokes knee injury but he was back to full pace Tuesday, where he bowled for an hour. Ahead of the 2nd Ashes, Test England was fined for slow overrate and lost five World Test Championship points after being five overs behind the required rate at the Gabba. Under the International Cricket Council's format, 12 points are awarded for a Test win, four for a draw and six for a tie.

Speaking about England's record in Australia the Joe Root led team has lost 10 of its last 11 tests in Australia and has not won a match Down Under since a victorious tour of 2010-11. England was swept 5-0 in 2013-14 and lost 4-0, with one match drawn, in 2017-18.

Image: England Cricket / Instagram