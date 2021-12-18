Ashes: James Anderson Achieves Unique Batting Record, Something Even MS Dhoni Hasn't Done

England pacer James Anderson during England's 1st innings in the ongoing Australia vs England Ashes 2nd Test on Saturday became the first-ever batter to remain not out in Test cricket on 100 instances. Meanwhile, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni holds the corresponding records in ODI and T20I formats with 84 and 42 not outs respectively. However, the left-handed batter (James Anderson holds the record for the most number of not outs in cricket (all-formats put together) as he remained unbeaten 146 times in comparison to MS Dhoni's 142.

While it is no wonder when one first hears it, the might be left into thinking how a bowler has achieved a batting record as that is a rare feat, but it is to note what's rare is a batter staying not out until the end of the innings, as it is one of the toughest jobs in cricket, and in Test cricket even more and hence one will not find many batters in the list. A bowler, on the other hand, comes out to bat at the end of an innings and have a great chance of staying not out, especially number 10s and 11s and thus a lot of the top names on the list for the most not outs in Tests are bowlers.

Since we are discussing the most not outs in Tests, let's take a look at the top 10

1) James Anderson (England) - 100

2) Courtney Andrew Walsh (West Indies) - 61

3) Muthiah Muralidaran (Srii Lanka) - 56

4) Robert George Dylan Willis (England) - 55

5) Christ Martin (New Zealand) - 52

6) Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 51

7) Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) - 49

8) Ishant Sharma (India) - 47

9) Steve Waugh (Australia) - 46

10) Makhaya Ntini (South Africa) - 45

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England: Australia lead by 282 runs in the 2nd innings

Australia finished Day 3 of the pink-ball Test at 42/1 and thus have a 282 runs lead over England. Opting to bat first upon winning the toss, the Aussies scored 473/9 declare, before bowling England out for 236 taking a lead of 237 in the first innings and now extending it further.

Image: Twitter/ @SlazengerSport