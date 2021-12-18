Last Updated:

Ashes: Kevin Pietersen Wants England Batsman To Smack 'off Spinner With Zero Variations'

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was unimpressed by the way the English batters faced Nathan Lyon and wrote "Can SOMEONE please smack Lyon?!?!! FFS!"

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Ashes

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen was apparently unimpressed by the way the English batters faced Nathan Lyon and was disappointed that the Englishmen failed to take on Nathan Lyon in the ongoing Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test at the Adelaide.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kevin Pietersen wrote, "Can SOMEONE please smack Lyon?!?!! Off spinner with zero variations and bowling on world crickets flattest road!!!! #Ashes".

Meanwhile, Australian spin legend Shane Warne disagreed with Kevin Pietersen strongly on his remarks calling Nathan Lyon an 'off-spinner with zero variations.' “I thought all the Australian bowlers were outstanding, but I thought Nathan Lyon even though he only took the one wicket I thought he created a lot of pressure at one end. He allowed the quicks to rotate at the other end and that is what England lacked. That was a standout. No spinner. Nathan Lyon has done a great job.”

Notably, after the comments were made, Nathan Lyon further went on to pick two more wickets as England were bowled out for 236.

Australia vs England: England penalized 3 more World Test Championship points

Earlier Joe Root's men were penalized 5 points for slow over-rate in the first AUS vs ENG Test at the Gabba in Brisbane however it has now been learnt from the ICC that they will deduct 3 more World Test Championship points. It was earlier informed that one point will be deducted for each over short, and the England side have been found to be eight overs short.

"Last Saturday, it was announced that England would be docked five WTC points, one for each over they were found to initially have fallen short by. However, it has since emerged that they were eight overs short and will lose three additional points. The points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and must reflect the number of penalty overs a team is short of the minimum requirement as per Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions. Hence they have been penalised one point for each over they were short," read a statement from ICC.

