Ashes: Marnus Labuschagne Achieves Huge Milestone, Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite List

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne became the fifth-fastest cricketer to amass 2,000 Test runs on Thursday, entering an elite group of players. When the play ended on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide, Labuschagne was still unbeaten at 95. In the process, he surpassed Brian Lara of the West Indies and Doug Walters of Australia to become the fifth-fastest player to score 2000 runs in Tests in just 34 innings. Only Sir Don Bradman (22), George Headley (32), Herbert Sutcliffe (33), and Michael Hussey (33) have reached 2000 runs faster than Labuschagne.

Labuschagne also reached another milestone, surpassing the legendary Sir Don Bradman's record of most 50-plus Test scores after 20 games. In just 20 Test matches, Labuschagne has 17 fifty-plus scores, which is more than any other batter in the history of the game. Bradman with 15 fifties previously held the record for most 50-plus scores in Tests after 20 matches. Brian Lara and Sir Vivian Richards are number three and four on the list as they both had 13 fifty-plus scores in Tests after 20 matches.

Labuschagne, who made his Test debut in 2019, now has one of the best batting averages in the Ashes. Labuschagne's average of 65.25 is the fifth-highest of all-time behind Bradman, Eddie Paynter, Sid Barnes, and Sutcliffe. The 27-year-old is on the verge of scoring his sixth Test hundred as he will resume batting at 95 once the play starts on Day 2. Labuschagne received a second chance at the crease on Thursday after England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler put down a sitter off James Anderson's bowling.

Ashes, 2nd Test

In the second Ashes Test, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first at the Adelaide Oval. Steve Smith took over as Australia's captain for the match after Pat Cummins was ruled out following having deemed the close contact of a person who returned a positive COVID-19 result. Michael Neser replaced Cummins in the starting XI for the second Test match. England have also made a couple of changes to their playing XI as veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson have come in place of Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

Australia have scored 221 runs in 89 overs for the loss of 2 wickets in the form of Marcus Harris and David Warner. Labuschagne is currently batting alongside Steve Smith at 95 and 18 runs, respectively. Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes are the two wicket-takers for England as of now.

Image: AP