Ashes: Marnus Labuschagne Gets Out In 'one Of Weirdest Dismissals We've Ever Seen'; Watch

Marnus Labuschagne has time and again proved his capability as a batsman ever since he was drafted into the team in place of injured Steve Smith during the 2019 Ashes Test at the Lord’s. In the ongoing Ashes series, the right-hander has already scored a century and have consistently chipped in with runs. In ongoing Australia vs England, 5th Ashes Test Marnus Labuschagne to continue his fine form with the bat however his stay at the crease was brought to an early end by England pacer Stuart Broad in a comical fashion.

Aus vs Eng: Marnus Labuschagne wicket is hilarious to watch

With the final Ashes Test being the last chance for England to finish the series on a high having, the visitors have already pressurised Australia's batting lineup with early wickets on the green surface. Openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja along with Steve Smith were dismissed cheaply with Australia at 12 for three in 9.5 overs.

With the task of rebuilding the innings, Marnus Labuschagne scored 44 runs off 53 balls with the help of nine fours which steadied the ship of the team before he was dismissed in a bizarre manner. The dismissal came in the 23rd over of Australia's first innings. The 35-year-old England pacer Stuart Broad bowled a full-length delivery which Marnus Labuschagne tried to play on the leg side. However, he lost his balance and couldn’t stay in position to play the stroke resulting in him getting bowled around his legs.

Australian vs England: Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson give visitors an early advantage

England bowlers struck early in the 5th Ashes Test. David Warner played 22 balls but did not open his account being caught by Zack Crawly off Ollie Robinson bowling. Usman Khawaja who made a remarkable comeback with centuries in both innings of the 4th Ashes Test could only muster 6 runs before being caught by Joe Root off Stuart Broad's bowling. Steve Smith failed to open his account with becoming Robinson's second wicket of the first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head put on a 71 run stand for the fourth wicket before Broad dismissed Labuschagne. AT the time of writing Australia were 139/4 with Travis Head unbeaten on 61 runs while Cameron Green was equal to his task staying unbeaten on 26 runs.

Image: Cricket.com.au